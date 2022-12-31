Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Florida State lands one of the top transfers on the market in Fentrell 'Deuce' Cypress
The Seminoles hold the No. 1 transfer portal class in the country.
Potential candidates for Florida State to replace Marcus Woodson
A look at possible coaching candidates as the Seminoles look for their third defensive backs coach since Mike Norvell arrived in Tallahassee.
Donalsonville Georgia man dies in two-vehicle accident in Jackson County
A man of Georgia's Seminole County is dead while another man of Jackson County, Florida is in serious condition after a multiple vehicle incident in Jackson County Tuesday morning.
3 south Georgia siblings injured in farming accident, 2 in critical condition
ALAPAHA, GA — Three Georgia siblings were injured, with two in critical condition as a result of a farming accident, according to WALB in Albany. On Wednesday at 3 p.m., the children were injured playing inside a cotton module builder when something went wrong, Berrien County deputies told the station.
wrganews.com
Two-vehicle wreck on I-75 claims the life of a Florida man
Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023–12:24 p.m. One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on New Year’s Eve morning on I-75 near Emerson in Bartow County. A Ford F-250 pulling a camper was parked on the shoulder of the #285 southbound entrance ramp. The driver was outside his truck, checking on the camper when a GMC truck traveled onto the right shoulder, striking the left side of the camper, the driver, and the F-250.
greenepublishing.com
Investigation continues in McNeal shooting
In a recent interview with Greene Publishing, Inc., Madison Police Department Chief Reggie Alexander said his office continues to work with the State's Attorney's office while investigating the case of a shooting that occurred in the afternoon hours of Tuesday, Dec. 20. The shooting left 29-year-old Preanna McNeal-Ross, of Jennings,...
Chick-fil-A Restaurant at Valdosta Mall Is Closing
Regular guests of the Valdosta mall Chick-fil-A location can switch to the one at 1100 St. Augustine Road from across the Valdosta Mall. While some fans of Chick-fil-A will be excited about the opening of their favorite restaurant in their town or city, some of the regular guests of the American favorite restaurant located at the Valdosta Mall might be wearing long faces as their favorite restaurant shuts down for business.
wfxl.com
Lane closure to begin on January 1 in Valdosta
On January 1 through January 5 there will be lane closures on the outside lanes between Twin Street and Gornto Road, in Valdosta. Traffic control devices will be in place to inform motorists about the direction of travel when approaching the work zone. As always, motorists are urged to drive...
southgatv.com
Suspected Police Chase at South Jackson and Dervan off of Oakridge
Albany, GA – Reporters on scene of a suspected police chase at South Jackson and Dervan right off Oakridge. Please stay tuned to CBS 44/My55 for more, also on our Facebook and here on our website. We’ll post further updates regarding this situation as we receive them.
Faith leaders host prayer for first homicide of 2023
It is the second day of the year and things are already starting off with a homicide investigation.
Man with ties to Mexican cartel sentenced to 30 years in prison after south Georgia meth bust
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. — A Florida man who was found to be in possession of about eight kilograms of methamphetamine during a 2019 traffic stop in south Georgia has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Georgia, James E. Freitas,...
wtxl.com
Storms arrive Tuesday afternoon and evening
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Some areas of patchy fog are reducing visibility across our area Tuesday morning. Fog mixes out early, but clouds will fill in overhead. Mostly cloudy skies and humid conditions will be around through Tuesday afternoon. Rain and storms move in from the west during afternoon...
wfxl.com
3 more sought for connection to Dougherty County Jail RICO case
The Dougherty County Sheriff's Office needs help from the community to locate three people wanted in connection to the Dougherty County Jail RICO case. Former Jail Officer Cedrick Peavy is wanted for three counts of felony conspiracy to commit a crime, violation of oath of office and three counts of violation of the Georgia RICO Act. Deputies say that Peavy stands five-feet-eleven and weighs approximately 170 pounds.
UPDATE: Lanes back open after crash in Gadsden County left a vehicle overturned
A crash involving a vehicle has occurred on Highway 90 in Gadsden County, leaving a single vehicle turned over.
WALB 10
APD: Man wanted for beating girlfriend with hammer, attempted arson
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a man they say beat his significant other with a hammer and threatened to burn down their house — which was all done in front of her children. Charlie Brown, Jr., 48, is wanted on aggravated...
Fire occurs at two-story home on Lake Avenue
Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a structure fire involving a two-story home on New Year's along the 1500 block of Lake Avenue.
WCTV
TPD makes arrest in Terra Lake Apartment murder
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers arrested a 21-year-old Tallahassee man early Thursday morning in connection to a murder investigation at an apartment complex. Kenyadric Smith is accused of shooting and killing a woman and robbing another person Wednesday afternoon at Tera Lake Apartments. Police say a woman received a ride...
UPDATE: Lanes reopen after crash on I-10 in Leon County
A crash has occurred on I-10 in Leon County Tuesday afternoon, causing left lanes to be blocked.
wfxl.com
