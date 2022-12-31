ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, GA

Related
wrganews.com

Two-vehicle wreck on I-75 claims the life of a Florida man

Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023–12:24 p.m. One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on New Year’s Eve morning on I-75 near Emerson in Bartow County. A Ford F-250 pulling a camper was parked on the shoulder of the #285 southbound entrance ramp. The driver was outside his truck, checking on the camper when a GMC truck traveled onto the right shoulder, striking the left side of the camper, the driver, and the F-250.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
greenepublishing.com

Investigation continues in McNeal shooting

In a recent interview with Greene Publishing, Inc., Madison Police Department Chief Reggie Alexander said his office continues to work with the State's Attorney's office while investigating the case of a shooting that occurred in the afternoon hours of Tuesday, Dec. 20. The shooting left 29-year-old Preanna McNeal-Ross, of Jennings,...
MADISON, FL
Madoc

Chick-fil-A Restaurant at Valdosta Mall Is Closing

Regular guests of the Valdosta mall Chick-fil-A location can switch to the one at 1100 St. Augustine Road from across the Valdosta Mall. While some fans of Chick-fil-A will be excited about the opening of their favorite restaurant in their town or city, some of the regular guests of the American favorite restaurant located at the Valdosta Mall might be wearing long faces as their favorite restaurant shuts down for business.
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

Lane closure to begin on January 1 in Valdosta

On January 1 through January 5 there will be lane closures on the outside lanes between Twin Street and Gornto Road, in Valdosta. Traffic control devices will be in place to inform motorists about the direction of travel when approaching the work zone. As always, motorists are urged to drive...
VALDOSTA, GA
southgatv.com

Suspected Police Chase at South Jackson and Dervan off of Oakridge

Albany, GA – Reporters on scene of a suspected police chase at South Jackson and Dervan right off Oakridge. Please stay tuned to CBS 44/My55 for more, also on our Facebook and here on our website. We’ll post further updates regarding this situation as we receive them.
ALBANY, GA
wtxl.com

Storms arrive Tuesday afternoon and evening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Some areas of patchy fog are reducing visibility across our area Tuesday morning. Fog mixes out early, but clouds will fill in overhead. Mostly cloudy skies and humid conditions will be around through Tuesday afternoon. Rain and storms move in from the west during afternoon...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wfxl.com

3 more sought for connection to Dougherty County Jail RICO case

The Dougherty County Sheriff's Office needs help from the community to locate three people wanted in connection to the Dougherty County Jail RICO case. Former Jail Officer Cedrick Peavy is wanted for three counts of felony conspiracy to commit a crime, violation of oath of office and three counts of violation of the Georgia RICO Act. Deputies say that Peavy stands five-feet-eleven and weighs approximately 170 pounds.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WCTV

TPD makes arrest in Terra Lake Apartment murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers arrested a 21-year-old Tallahassee man early Thursday morning in connection to a murder investigation at an apartment complex. Kenyadric Smith is accused of shooting and killing a woman and robbing another person Wednesday afternoon at Tera Lake Apartments. Police say a woman received a ride...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

