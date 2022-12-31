ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braymer, MO

No. 6: Nelson double-murder case finally comes to an end

By Quinn Ritzdorf News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 4 days ago
Garland Nelson arrives to his plea hearing at the Cass County courthouse. File photo | News-Press NOW

In July 2019, Garland Joseph Nelson killed two Wisconsin brothers on his farm. Three years later, the victims’ family finally received justice as he pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

According to court documents, between 2018 and 2019, Nicholas Diemel, 35, and Justin Diemel, 24, sent livestock to Nelson’s farm in Braymer, Missouri, to be cared for, but the animals were neglected and many died. Yet Nelson still charged the family full price.

