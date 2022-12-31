ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $785M after no big winner

WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08a83f_0jzLSJjN00

The first Mega Millions drawing of the new year will be a big one after no one won an estimated $685 million jackpot.

No ticket purchased for the lottery matched all six numbers drawn Friday night, Mega Millions said in a statement early Saturday. The top prize increased to $785 million ahead of the next drawing Tuesday night.

The numbers selected Friday were: 1, 3, 6, 44, 51 and gold Mega Ball 7.

The jackpot has grown so large thanks to long odds of one in 302.6 million that have resulted in 22 straight drawings without a big winner.

The estimated $785 million prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for cash, which for the next drawing would be an estimated $395 million.

The jackpot is the largest since a $2.04 billion Powerball prize was won Nov. 8 in California. A winner hasn’t been announced for that record-setting payout.

“On only three previous occasions has the Mega Millions jackpot gone beyond $700 million, and all three times those rolls continued on past $1 billion,” Mega Millions said.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

No Mega Millions winner means jackpot closing in on $1 billion

NEW YORK — The Mega Millions jackpot is closing in on another 10-digit jackpot in the billions after no ticket matched all six numbers that were drawn on Tuesday night. The winning numbers that were drawn -- the white balls 25, 29, 33, 41 and 44, plus the gold Mega Ball 18 -- means that the estimated prize is now at an estimated $940 million -- or a lump sum cash option of $483.5 million -- for the next drawing which will take place this Friday evening.
COLORADO STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
30K+
Followers
110K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy