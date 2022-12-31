ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Motorcyclist critically injured in H-3 Freeway crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A motorcyclist in his 50s was critically injured Monday afternoon in a crash on the H-3 Freeway eastbound. Honolulu EMS said they responded to the crash about 12:55 p.m. First responders said the motorcyclist apparently lost control. EMS administered advanced life support at the scene and the...
HONOLULU, HI
americanmilitarynews.com

Bellows Beach in Honolulu reopens after inert ammunition found

A community member turned over inert ammunition found off-base to the Bellows Air Force Station, a spokeswoman said. Capt. Denise Guiao-Corpuz, spokeswoman of the 15th Wing, said the community member turned in several inert, 40-millimeter rounds this morning. Honolulu police were called as a standard protocol because of concurrent jurisdiction,...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Firefighters extinguish blaze at abandoned Nanakuli home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire broke out at an abandoned home in Nanakuli early Friday, the Honolulu Fire Department said. The first unit arrived around 5 a.m. to find smoke and flames emanating from the single-story structure. Firefighters quickly put out the flames around 6 a.m. Officials said firefighters determined...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Pedestrian struck, killed crossing street in Kailua; 1st deadly crash of 2023

KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A woman was struck and killed by a car in Kailua, early Monday morning, marking the first deadly crash on Oahu in 2023. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Keolu Drive. According to crash investigators, the victim was attempting to cross the street in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a car heading east on Keolu Drive.
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HFD urges hikers to remain vigilant throughout New Year’s weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This New Year’s Eve weekend, many residents and visitors alike are flocking to Hawaii’s scenic trails. The Honolulu Fire Department reminds the public to remain vigilant and hike safely. Authorities said emergency crews rescued three sets of Oahu hikers on Friday. Around 2 p.m., a...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

‘Multiple patient incident’ in Kailua leaves 1 dead, 3 in serious

KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials were called to the site of an unspecified incident in Kailua, which was first called in around 11:53 a.m. Officials said there were six males involved in the incident, three were in serious condition but stable and a fourth individual was pronounced dead at the scene. Dr. Ireland of Emergency […]
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘Very dangerous’: HFD battles large fire at Hawaii Kai home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters battled a two-alarm building fire Friday afternoon in the Hawaii Kai area. Flames broke out around 1 p.m. from the home located on Kaumaka Place. A witness who lives next door said the resident of the house was in the shower when the fire started...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu police: 17-year-old run over while lying in street

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police say a 17-year-old boy was critically injured early Sunday when he was run over in the Waikele area while lying in the street. The vehicle that ran over him fled the scene. Police said the incident happened about 2:20 a.m. on Lumiauau Street. Police said...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Man wounded by gunshot in Kalihi overnight

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials said a male was treated for a gunshot wound Thursday night just before 11 p.m. The incident happened near Waipa Lane, in the Liliha area. The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspect in the killings of 4 Idaho students has been arrested in Pennsylvania

1 dead, 3 seriously injured after retaining wall collapses at home in Kailua. HFD, Honolulu police and Emergency Medical Services responded around noon to reports of a collapsed retaining wall, approximately 15 feet in height, on Akiikii Place with possible people buried in debris. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Hawaii...
KAILUA, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy