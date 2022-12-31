Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visiting Disney Aulani? Here are Some Things to Know Before You Go!Tiffany T.Honolulu, HI
Thousands of feral chickens are taking over downtown HonoluluPolarbearHonolulu, HI
Hawaiian Airlines requires emergency mass casualty response after 11 passengers seriously injuredBrenna TempleHonolulu, HI
Oahu Homeowners Appalled By Skyrocketing Property Values, TaxesTaxBuzzHonolulu County, HI
Motorcyclist critically injured in H-3 Freeway crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A motorcyclist in his 50s was critically injured Monday afternoon in a crash on the H-3 Freeway eastbound. Honolulu EMS said they responded to the crash about 12:55 p.m. First responders said the motorcyclist apparently lost control. EMS administered advanced life support at the scene and the...
Bellows Beach in Honolulu reopens after inert ammunition found
A community member turned over inert ammunition found off-base to the Bellows Air Force Station, a spokeswoman said. Capt. Denise Guiao-Corpuz, spokeswoman of the 15th Wing, said the community member turned in several inert, 40-millimeter rounds this morning. Honolulu police were called as a standard protocol because of concurrent jurisdiction,...
HPD: Pedestrian walking in marked crosswalk is Oahu’s first traffic fatality of new year
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police say a woman struck in Kailua on Monday morning is Oahu’s first traffic fatality of the new year. The crash happened about 5:55 a.m. on Keolu Drive. First responders say an 85-year-old male driver was traveling eastbound when he struck a pedestrian in her...
Woman dead after pedestrian, vehicle collision in Kailua
Honolulu Police Department, Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section reported a new vehicle collision, this time killing a woman.
Two-alarm fire in Pearl City extinguished by HFD
2023 is here; but for many first responders, few changes occur with a new year when it comes to keeping our community safe.
Motorcycle accident leaves man in critical condition
The City and County of Honolulu said that there is an on/off ramp lane closure due to a vehicular accident.
Wall collapse in Kailua kills man, injures others
According to the Honolulu Fire Department, the wall was 15 feet high and was behind a home, which complicated getting to the scene.
Firefighters extinguish blaze at abandoned Nanakuli home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire broke out at an abandoned home in Nanakuli early Friday, the Honolulu Fire Department said. The first unit arrived around 5 a.m. to find smoke and flames emanating from the single-story structure. Firefighters quickly put out the flames around 6 a.m. Officials said firefighters determined...
Pedestrian struck, killed crossing street in Kailua; 1st deadly crash of 2023
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A woman was struck and killed by a car in Kailua, early Monday morning, marking the first deadly crash on Oahu in 2023. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Keolu Drive. According to crash investigators, the victim was attempting to cross the street in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a car heading east on Keolu Drive.
Lost hiker trio rescued on Kalauao Valley Loop Trail
For many, New Year's Eve is a time to commune with nature.
First responders had a busy New Year
Although many warnings were issued to act with caution when dealing with fireworks and explosions, lots of injuries occurred as O'ahu rung in the 2023.
Hawaii’s freeway fireworks, fines for stopped cars
Officials are warning locals not to watch fireworks from Hawaii freeways on New Year's Eve.
HFD urges hikers to remain vigilant throughout New Year’s weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This New Year’s Eve weekend, many residents and visitors alike are flocking to Hawaii’s scenic trails. The Honolulu Fire Department reminds the public to remain vigilant and hike safely. Authorities said emergency crews rescued three sets of Oahu hikers on Friday. Around 2 p.m., a...
LIST: 700+ crimes reported to HPD in past week
There have been more than 700 crime incidents reported to Honolulu Police within the past seven days.
‘Multiple patient incident’ in Kailua leaves 1 dead, 3 in serious
KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials were called to the site of an unspecified incident in Kailua, which was first called in around 11:53 a.m. Officials said there were six males involved in the incident, three were in serious condition but stable and a fourth individual was pronounced dead at the scene. Dr. Ireland of Emergency […]
‘Very dangerous’: HFD battles large fire at Hawaii Kai home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters battled a two-alarm building fire Friday afternoon in the Hawaii Kai area. Flames broke out around 1 p.m. from the home located on Kaumaka Place. A witness who lives next door said the resident of the house was in the shower when the fire started...
Honolulu police: 17-year-old run over while lying in street
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police say a 17-year-old boy was critically injured early Sunday when he was run over in the Waikele area while lying in the street. The vehicle that ran over him fled the scene. Police said the incident happened about 2:20 a.m. on Lumiauau Street. Police said...
Man wounded by gunshot in Kalihi overnight
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials said a male was treated for a gunshot wound Thursday night just before 11 p.m. The incident happened near Waipa Lane, in the Liliha area. The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Suspect in the killings of 4 Idaho students has been arrested in Pennsylvania
1 dead, 3 seriously injured after retaining wall collapses at home in Kailua. HFD, Honolulu police and Emergency Medical Services responded around noon to reports of a collapsed retaining wall, approximately 15 feet in height, on Akiikii Place with possible people buried in debris. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Hawaii...
