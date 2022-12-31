ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

IMPD: 2 injured, 1 critically, in north side crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured, one critically, in a crash on Indianapolis' north side early Wednesday morning. Just after midnight, IMPD officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of West 86th Street and Ditch Road. The drivers of both cars were transported to a local hospital,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indy’s final homicide victims of 2022, first of 2023 ID’d

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office released the identities of the final two homicide victims of 2022 and the first person to die by homicide in 2023. Teen killed on Jan. 2, 2023 James Martin, 15, was killed on January 2, 2023 in what IMPD has called an “unintentional” shooting. Martin was admitted as […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man dies after crash involving deer on I-70 in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was killed Sunday in a crash that involved a deer on I-70 in Morgan County, the sheriff said Tuesday. Morgan County Sheriff Richard Myers said 40-year-old Bennie N. Murry III was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. A preliminary investigation...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Bicyclist hit, seriously injured by vehicle in Trafalgar

TRAFALGAR, Ind. — A bicyclist was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Trafalgar Monday evening. According to the Trafalgar Fire Department, a person was riding a bike shortly after 6:30 p.m. when they were hit on State Road 135, between State Road 44 and West County Road 300 South.
TRAFALGAR, IN
bcdemocrat.com

POLICE BLOTTER: Shelbyville man charged with arson, two additional felonies

VAN BUREN TWP. — Wesley Shadley, a 27-year-old from Shelbyville, faces three felonies, including arson, after an incident last month. Around 3 p.m. on Dec. 12, Sgt. Colton Magner with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling Hamilton Creek and Bob Allen roads when dispatch alerted of smoke in the area of Poplar Grove and Hamilton Creek roads, near the Civil Service Conservation Club.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WTHR

1 man, 4 women injured in separate shootings in Indianapolis just hours into New Year's Day

INDIANAPOLIS — A violent start to 2023 saw IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives called to investigate five shootings in the first seven hours of New Year's Day. In addition to the usual reports of gunfire at midnight, police were called to investigate a person shot at 12:15 a.m. in the 900 block of North Grant Avenue, near 10th Street and North Sherman Drive, on the city's east side.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Lafayette police investigate deadly shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police are investigating the city's first homicide of the year in a shooting that happened Sunday night near 7th and Union streets. Shortly before midnight, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of 7th Street and found a victim who had been shot lying on the ground.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Police investigate New Year's stabbing in downtown Bloomington alley

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police in Bloomington are investigating a reported stabbing over New Year's weekend in a downtown alley. Officers were called to the 200 block of South College Avenue at approximately 1:23 a.m. Jan. 1 and found a 32 year-old man with a significant injury to his abdomen consistent with a knife wound.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

IMPD arrests man for firing gun into the air on New Year's Eve

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man on the near northeast side on New Years’ Eve after a witness reported him for shooting a gun into the air shortly before midnight. Police made the arrest after they said they found Javion Williams, 27, with a handgun that he was not allowed to have because he was a convicted felon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police: Dispute leads to Anderson teen being shot in hand

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson teen is recovering after an early morning shooting Monday. Police said they responded to a report of a person shot around 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Beverly Court on the city's west side. Officer arrived and found a 15-year-old shot in his...
ANDERSON, IN
wrtv.com

Teenage boy becomes Marion County's first 2023 homicide victim

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenage boy died Monday after being shot in Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD says his death is the first homicide of 2023. Officers responded to Community East Hospital around 2:45 p.m. and found the victim. Police say he was initially in stable...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis police locate missing woman last seen on east side

UPDATE: The woman was located safely late Sunday, according to police. INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 76-year-old woman. According to IMPD, 76-year-old woman Mary Cole was last seen on Sunday on the east side of the city near Washington and Denny streets. Cole is described as 5’7″, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
