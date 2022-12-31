INDIANAPOLIS — A violent start to 2023 saw IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives called to investigate five shootings in the first seven hours of New Year's Day. In addition to the usual reports of gunfire at midnight, police were called to investigate a person shot at 12:15 a.m. in the 900 block of North Grant Avenue, near 10th Street and North Sherman Drive, on the city's east side.

