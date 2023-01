Crumbl Cookie opened a shop on Dec. 1 at the Shoppes at North Village after much anticipation from the St. Joseph community. File photo | News-Press NOW

The St. Joseph community welcomed several new businesses to the area in 2022, with most of them locating on the North Belt Highway.

The openings and announcements that attracted the most attention were HomeGoods, Crumbl Cookie, Whataburger and Bath & Body Works.