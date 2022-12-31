Read full article on original website
More snow this week, but much larger storm potentially ahead for Colorado
Mapping from the National Weather Service shows that single-digit snow totals will continue to fall across much of Colorado's mountainous region over the next day. While additional rounds of light snow may continue to fall in parts of Colorado during several days this week, a larger storm could be on the horizon.
Second storm of the year arrives Tuesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More active weather is in the forecast for your Tuesday, as another weak disturbance crosses the state. This is bringing snow and isolated showers across the northwestern quadrant of the state into this afternoon. Even a few snow flurries or raindrops are possible across parts of the metro. Winds are picking up as well, with wind advisories in effect across the East Mountains, Central Highlands, and southernmost parts of the state.
Active Weather Continues into Tuesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been a very wet, active day across New Mexico as a large upper-level low-pressure system impacts the state. A healthy amount of snow has been falling all day across the Central Mountain Chain and up into the Four Corners. Rain has been falling south and east where temperatures are too warm for snow. Much of the activity will dissipate overnight from south to north. Gusty winds will continue over the East Mountains into early Tuesday morning.
Another storm brings snow, rain and wind Tuesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Light, scattered snow showers are moving into western New Mexico this morning, and there are some snowy spots on the mountainous roads from Monday’s storm. A disturbance will arrive today, bringing more valley rain and mountain/highland snow. A dusting to 2″ is likely below...
Another Storm Arrives Tuesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a very wet, active Monday across New Mexico as a large upper-level low-pressure system impacts the state. A healthy amount of snow has been falling all day across the Central Mountain Chain and up into the Four Corners. Rain has been falling south and east where temperatures are too warm for snow. Much of the activity will dissipate overnight from south to north, but on-and-off snow will continue north into early tomorrow. Gusty winds will continue over the East Mountains into early Tuesday morning.
Snowpack skyrockets above to-date norm in Colorado
With heavy snow falling across much of Colorado over the past week, snowpack has skyrocketed, with much of the state now above the typical to-date 30-year snowpack median. The state was roughly even with the 30-year snowpack norm through the morning of December 28. As of January 3, the state...
Impactful winter storm eyes New Mexico for New Year’s
Happy 2023 everyone! We’re waking up to mild temperatures and cloudy skies this morning. The northwest highlands saw some light sprinkles/showers overnight. The bulk of the storm will hold off until later in the day. But precipitation will spread eastward into the Black Mountains and Gila late morning into the early afternoon period.
Rain, snow, and colder temperatures on tap to open 2023
Happy 2023 everyone! We’re now seeing significant moisture push into central NM this evening. Temperatures were quite warm earlier today ahead of this winter storm. Roswell and Carlsbad each reached 71° this afternoon! Stronger downsloping winds helped this cause. Southern NM saw the highest winds this afternoon with gusts 35-40 mph. Wind advisories remain in effect through 11 PM for the southern counties. A band of heavier rain is pushing through the Rio Grande Valley and racing east. As temps crash tonight, snow levels fall. And so rain changes to snow showers overnight tonight.
First Alert Weather Day for Monday's freezing rain and snow!
Our new year is wasting no time in getting another winter storm blasting thru the Rockies. The stage has already been set with a huge blast of snow in the western mountains over the weekend. Where some areas picked up one to two feet by Sunday afternoon with more on the way into Monday.Imbedded in this moisture flow is a cut off storm system that will swing over southern Colorado Sunday night bringing freezing rain and snow to the Denver metro area overnight Sunday into Monday morning. As a result, we have a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY posted for the start...
Winter storm pushing through northern, western New Mexico this evening
Happy 2023 everyone! We’re now seeing significant moisture push through northern and western NM this evening. Temperatures are quite mild ahead of this winter storm, however. Roswell and Carlsbad each reached 71° this afternoon! Stronger downsloping winds helped this cause. Southern NM saw the highest winds this afternoon with gusts 35-40 mph. Wind advisories remain in effect through the evening for the south. Rain showers and high-elevation snow will continue pushing east tonight. Snow levels slowly fall overnight as the cold front swings through the state, changing leftover rain to snow down to the valley floors.
Monday’s storm system winding down, another system moving in
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a cold and snowy day for many across New Mexico. Even more is on the way, leading to some school cancelations and dangerous road conditions. On Monday, though many parts across the state saw the weather, this storm’s focus was across northern and western New Mexico. Parts of Highway 550 […]
Live blog: Updates on weather, road conditions across Colorado
Very slick roads overnight with snow diminishing in the metro area by dawn, says Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Mike Nelson.
Mountain travelers try to get the jump on incoming storm
Interstate 70 is expected to see snow Sunday night into Monday as a storm moves through and several travelers leaving ahead of plan to try and beat the storm.
The Front Range Forecast: Snow storm repeat? Winter Storm Watch.
Many of the ingredients are coming together again for a longer version of our last storm. Issued: 1:24 PM Dec. 31, 2022 – National Weather Service. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH. MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 2 and. 5...
Several Colorado mountains under dangerous avalanche warnings
Experts urge skiers and snowboarders to avoid the backcountry while so many parts of the state are experiencing avalanche warnings on this long holiday weekend.
Travel alert: CDOT warns of hazardous road conditions
With snow expected and frigid temperatures, CDOT has put out a press release warning holiday travelers of how to stay safe on the roads.
KRQE Newsfeed: Burglarized and flooded, Old Town vandals, Another storm, Safe Outdoor Spaces, NMSU fundraising
Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] Albuquerque realtor finds recently sold home in shambles – A local realtor is picking up the pieces, after walking into a home he recently sold, and finding it in shambles. An already bare home is even more empty with burglars taking off with what was there and leaving […]
2 killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado
COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
