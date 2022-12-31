ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free UC Santa Barbara men’s basketball tickets for New Year’s Eve home game

By John Palminteri
 4 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Free UCSB men's basketball tickets are available for Saturday's home game.

The game begins at 4 p.m.

Just before revelers start celebrating the New Year, they can get into the Thunderdome at UCSB with a QR code good for three tickets.

There will also be 750 free t-shirts for kids.

(The free ticket offer is on a flyer attached to this story.)

The Gauchos are coming off a league opening win over Cal State Fullerton Thursday night 66 to 58.

UCSB is currently in first place n the Big West and had a six game winning streak.

