ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, TX

Family members who lost several homes in Marshall Fire prepare to rebuild

By Danielle Kreutter
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YjPsg_0jzLNmNv00

SUPERIOR, Colo. - As the sun set on the day that marked one year since the Marshall Fire , Teddy Chavez and his mother Elsa said they remember it like it was yesterday.

"[My mom] said, 'What is that up there?' So I looked up at the sky and I'm like, 'That looks like a fire. You need to get back in the house," Teddy Chavez recalled, "There was a wall of fire coming right at us."

Even as they drove out of their smoke filled neighborhood, they were hopeful to come back. Later that night they'd fine out several family homes had been burned to the ground.

"We heard about it that night. We couldn't believe it. We just didn't believe it. We just said, 'No, we're going to go back home," said Elsa Chavez.

We first introduced you to the Chavez family not long after the fire. Their family has called this neighborhood home for more than half a century.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vvrji_0jzLNmNv00 Denver7

"My great grandfather homesteaded here in the early 50's, and he built three of the homes that burned down," said Teddy Chavez.

Decades of family photo albums and family mementos were gone, but the family's resiliency is still intact.

"I'm hoping to have a permit within the next day to a week, then two weeks have a permit. So then we start digging, at least my house first, and then we're going to do more," said Teddy Chavez.

They're hoping to have each of the family members' homes back up by the summer.

"We're planning on having a big barbecue or a luncheon out here for everybody. It's not just closure for us, but for everybody else," Teddy Chavez said.

Chavez family plans to rebuild after losing 5 homes in Marshall Fire

He said getting to this point would not have been possible if it weren't for the help from their neighbors and complete strangers over the last year.

"It would have been easier for us just to say, 'Hey, sell the property and let's go somewhere else and buy a house,' but there's too much in this town. It's just home." they said.

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

Identity of house fire victim released by Upshur County sheriff

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Upshur County authorities have released the identity of a man who was killed in a house fire last week. Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb said the victim is identified as David Anthony Johnson, Jr., 54, of Diana, who was the resident of the home located at 4863 Hawk Road which was destroyed by the fire on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview emergency crews respond to I-20 crash

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum is on scene at a wreck on I-20 near the Sabine River bridge. The Longview Fire Deparment water rescue came unit was called in but it turned out neither vehicle involved in the wreck was in the water.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

WEBXTRA: Gilmer man's chicken lays possible record-breaker of an egg

Gilmer resident Louis Forte’ discovered something egg-xtraordinary in his hens’ nest last week. One of the chickens laid an egg that was larger than usual. “I really appreciate how everyone shared, and was so worried about him, and how happy they were, as was I also, that he was back home. That is how we got him back, we would not have gotten him back if it wasn’t for all our friends on Facebook.”
GILMER, TX
KLTV

170 calls reporting fireworks or gunfire in Longview city limits on New Year’s Eve

Gilmer resident Louis Forte’ discovered something egg-xtraordinary in his hens’ nest last week. One of the chickens laid an egg that was larger than usual. “I really appreciate how everyone shared, and was so worried about him, and how happy they were, as was I also, that he was back home. That is how we got him back, we would not have gotten him back if it wasn’t for all our friends on Facebook.”
LONGVIEW, TX
KTBS

Villa Norte shooting victim named

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot and killed in north Shreveport late Sunday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Jeremiah Kelly, 19, of Shreveport, was found suffering from several gunshot wounds just after 6 p.m. at the Villa Norte Apartments in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street. That runs north off North Hearne Avenue just west of North Market Street.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Passerby calls Longview police to report body in field

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A body has been located in a field in Longview. According to Longview Police Department PIO Brandon Thornton, a passerby spotted what they believed to be a body in a field in the 1500 block of E. Marshall Avenue near the former Cace’s seafood restaurant. They called police at around 2 p.m. to report it.
LONGVIEW, TX
scttx.com

WSCVFD Activity Report Includes Car Crash, House Fire

January 2, 2023 - West Shelby County Volunteer Fire Department (WSCVFD) had a single vehicle crash on State Highway 7 West on the night of Friday December 30, 2022. The driver was westbound towards Nacogdoches when he left the roadway and struck a tree. Responders set up traffic control and assisted with getting the vehicle out of the trees and were present until the scene was clear.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Be aware of fake check scam in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. - It's a new year, but plenty of old crooks trying to scam you out of your money. The holidays have just passed and many are thinking about how they are going to pay for all those Christmas gifts charged to a credit card. The bad guys know...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
CBS19

Smith County inmate arrested after escaping from jail transport van

TYLER, Texas — A Smith County inmate was arrested after escaping from a jail transport vehicle Tuesday afternoon. Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Larry Christian said the inmate, Timothy Chappelle, was caught in the 1600 block of Wisteria Drive in Tyler. He escaped from the vehicle that was moving from the north jail to the downtown central jail facility.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Police identify man whose body was found in Longview field

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have identified the name of a man whose body was found in a field on E. Marshall Ave Monday. According to Brandon Thornton, Public Information Officer with the Longview Police Department, the body is that of Paul Stebbins II, 34, of Longview. Thornton said no foul play is suspected.
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

After 844 Days in a Tyler, TX Animal Rescue Hank is Going Home!

Dogs make life better; I know that for a fact because after a long stressful day at work my dogs are always waiting for me to walk through the door to show me unconditional love. But dogs need love in return and while there are still currently thousands of dogs waiting for their forever family in a shelter, there is one special dog that just went home for good. We got the tremendous news from Gail and her team at Pets Fur People in Tyler, TX that Hank a dog that had been waiting for his forever family for 844 days was just adopted.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Crews respond to car fire on Rice Road in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Firefighters are on the scene of a car fire on Rice Road in Tyler near the intersection of Old Bullard Road Tuesday afternoon. City of Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said there is no information regarding injuries at this time. There's also no details concerning the cause of the blaze.
TYLER, TX
KSLA

Celebratory gunfire finds Shreveport woman inches from tragedy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Most people celebrate New Year’s with fireworks. But as the holiday approached, celebratory gunshots were another loud sound heard by residents in the city of Shreveport. New Year’s Day found one resident just inches away from tragedy. It’s normal to hear fireworks outside...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man arrested after home invasion in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man has been arrested after a home invasion that happened on New Year’s Day in Bossier City. The Bossier City Police Department says they responded to the call in the 1400 block of Traffic Street on Jan. 1 just before 4 p.m. The suspect was found and arrested that same evening.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KLTV

Longview crews battle workshop fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews raced to a Longview subdivision Saturday night after neighbors reported what they thought were explosions. The incident happened at Hope Dr. and Buckner St. as a workshop was burning next to a residential area. Neighbors said they heard loud “bangs,” then came out to...
LONGVIEW, TX
magic1029fm.com

Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??

Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
LOUISIANA STATE
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy