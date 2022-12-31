Read full article on original website
What’s old is new again this New Year
— OPINION — With the New Year comes new challenges, many of which are hanging on from 2022. A bright spot that appeared in the final days of 2022 that is shining into 2023 was the Senate confirmation of Dr. Jose Emilio Esteban as the nation’s highest food safety officer. He is the USDA’s Under Secretary for Food Safety. Esteban has a list of credentials that make him a natural for the job, having previously worked at the CDC’s food safety operation and the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. His confirmation came on the final day of the Senate’s session.
Listeria outbreak investigation details revealed in FDA warning letter to Big Olaf Creamery
As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
Publisher’s Platform: Is it past time for a warning label on sprouts?
— OPINION — According to the CDC, as of December 29, 2022, a total of 15 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from three states Nebraska (8), Oklahoma (1) and South Dakota (6). Illnesses started on dates ranging from December 2, 2022, to December 13, 2022 linked to SunSprout alfalfa sprouts. That number is likely and undercount and that number will likely increase.
New ‘Waters of the United States’ rule rushed out ahead of SCOTUS ruling in Sackett v. EPA
The EPA and the Army, the federal agencies involved in the Clean Water Act, handed down new definitive language for “water of the United States” (WOTUS) in the form of an administrative rule on the final business day of 2022. By doing so, EPA and the Army jumped...
Policy brief covers border rejections due to food safety
An inability of some countries to meet food safety standards of other nations and the associated border rejections contribute to food loss and waste, according to an expert policy brief. The G20 is a forum of 19 countries and the European Union that address economic issues. It has a role...
States get a new model food code from FDA
Just in time for the January kick-off of states’ 2023 legislative seasons, FDA is out with the 2022 Food Code. It’s the 10th edition of the Food Code, which the FDA says is “a model for safeguarding public health and ensuring food is unadulterated and honestly presented when offered to the consumer.”
BRF agrees on leniency package with Brazilian authorities
BRF S.A. has signed a leniency agreement with Brazilian authorities related to two investigations that came to light in 2017 and 2018. The deal with the Controladoria-Geral da União (CGU) and Advocacia-Geral da União (AGU) was made in late December 2022 and covers Operation Carne Fraca (Weak Flesh) and Operation Trapaça, (Cheating) which were led by Brazil’s federal police.
Chocolate recalled in Canada over plastic in product
Sanders Candy, LLC is recalling its brand of Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels because of pieces of plastic in the product. The recalled product has been sold in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Recalled products:. BrandProductSizeCodesUPC. SandersDark...
