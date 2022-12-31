ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

foodsafetynews.com

What’s old is new again this New Year

— OPINION — With the New Year comes new challenges, many of which are hanging on from 2022. A bright spot that appeared in the final days of 2022 that is shining into 2023 was the Senate confirmation of Dr. Jose Emilio Esteban as the nation’s highest food safety officer. He is the USDA’s Under Secretary for Food Safety. Esteban has a list of credentials that make him a natural for the job, having previously worked at the CDC’s food safety operation and the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. His confirmation came on the final day of the Senate’s session.
MISSOURI STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Listeria outbreak investigation details revealed in FDA warning letter to Big Olaf Creamery

As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
SARASOTA, FL
foodsafetynews.com

Publisher’s Platform: Is it past time for a warning label on sprouts?

— OPINION — According to the CDC, as of December 29, 2022, a total of 15 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from three states Nebraska (8), Oklahoma (1) and South Dakota (6). Illnesses started on dates ranging from December 2, 2022, to December 13, 2022 linked to SunSprout alfalfa sprouts. That number is likely and undercount and that number will likely increase.
NEBRASKA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

New Walmart Policy Against Shoplifters, Enforced Due to Loss of $3 Billion Yearly, Criticized By Customers and Security

Angry Walmart customers have taken to social media threatening to cease patronage of the superchain, pending a reversal of new shopping-related policy changes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.
foodsafetynews.com

Policy brief covers border rejections due to food safety

An inability of some countries to meet food safety standards of other nations and the associated border rejections contribute to food loss and waste, according to an expert policy brief. The G20 is a forum of 19 countries and the European Union that address economic issues. It has a role...
foodsafetynews.com

States get a new model food code from FDA

Just in time for the January kick-off of states’ 2023 legislative seasons, FDA is out with the 2022 Food Code. It’s the 10th edition of the Food Code, which the FDA says is “a model for safeguarding public health and ensuring food is unadulterated and honestly presented when offered to the consumer.”
foodsafetynews.com

BRF agrees on leniency package with Brazilian authorities

BRF S.A. has signed a leniency agreement with Brazilian authorities related to two investigations that came to light in 2017 and 2018. The deal with the Controladoria-Geral da União (CGU) and Advocacia-Geral da União (AGU) was made in late December 2022 and covers Operation Carne Fraca (Weak Flesh) and Operation Trapaça, (Cheating) which were led by Brazil’s federal police.
foodsafetynews.com

Chocolate recalled in Canada over plastic in product

Sanders Candy, LLC is recalling its brand of Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels because of pieces of plastic in the product. The recalled product has been sold in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Recalled products:. BrandProductSizeCodesUPC. SandersDark...

