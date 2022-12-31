well below inflation my rear end! are you listening to this people? PG&E continues to mess people over to pay for their mistakes! they have done this forever and ever here in California and the government continues to let them do it because they have a stake in PG&E. we have got to stop electing officials like Nancy Pelosi and Gavin Newsom in the state of California so that we can clean it up from the garbage that lives here now they just wants to suck money out of it and steal the land and property of people that have actually earned it
They are extortion fees in order to fund Biden's agenda. The delivery fee is over the power consumption amount and doubling the bill. We either starve and die without the power or forced to pay for it.
I hear food is going up in January too. I guess people have to hurt a little more before they realize how bad the Dem agenda is. Been thru this BS recession before. I pray I am wrong, but it looks like 2023 is going to bring mass layoffs, cars/houses being repossessed. Prices going so high top Ramon will be a staple. Life is gonna suck for about 3-4 years. Let’s go Brandon!
Comments / 48