GALLERY: Wintry conditions continue across parts of Southern Utah
BEAVER, Utah (KUTV) — Wintry conditions continued across Southern Utah Tuesday as the Wasatch Front enjoyed a nice break from the snow. Video from St. George, Zion National Park and Beaver showed the snowy conditions. Utah's snowpack is doing very well so far this season because of the active...
GALLERY: Snow sculptures popping up across Utah
UTAH (KUTV) — While Utah has not seen its regular blue skies and sunshine in quite some time, residents across the state have proven that they know how to have the most fun despite stormy circumstances. Whether it be in the form of a snowman, snow throne or snow...
Utah snowpack well above normal early; more needed for good water year
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah's snowpack is doing very well so far this season because of the active weather pattern that's brought a series of storms through the state over the past couple months. As of January 3, all basins across the state are sitting between 160-190% of...
Crews continue power restoration efforts throughout Utah, thousands still affected
UTAH (KUTV) — Representatives of Rocky Mountain Power said crews are continuing to work to restore power to all Utah customers. By 3 p.m. on Monday, the agency reported 377 outages in Utah affecting 2,661 customers, a huge and fast improvement from Sunday when nearly 12,000 Utahns were without power by noon.
GALLERY: Utah fans gather in Pasadena for Rose Bowl game
PASADENA, Calif. (KUTV) — The 109th edition of the Rose Bowl will feature the two-time Pac-12 champion Utah Utes and ninth-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions. Our 2News team is in Pasadena to talk with fans and cover the big game. This story will continue to be updated leading up...
Heavy snowstorm closes Utah ski resorts, leaves hundreds without power
SUNDANCE, Utah (KUTV) — Many of the approximately 300 homes in a Sundance community remained without power on Sunday night. Teams around Utah have been working to restore power as a winter storm left thousands in the dark. Heavy snow also led to downed trees and snow-covered roads that...
Wet, heavy rain forces road closures, brings down trees, carports
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Heavy, wet snow caused a mess in parts of Utah through the New Year’s weekend. Tree branches collapsed on cars, power lines and roads. Neighbors, tree cleanup services, police, fire and public works spent Monday cleaning up. 2News photographer Mike Stephens said his carport collapsed under the weight.
Utah hospitals celebrate first babies born in 2023
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The new year was quick to welcome newborn babies in Utah. At Intermountain Medical Center, hospital officials announced they helped deliver a baby girl at 12:34 a.m. Sunday. Wynter Kisa Magandazi, the first child of Midvale parents Madi and Jermaine Magandazi, weighed 5 pounds...
