State College, PA

kjzz.com

GALLERY: Wintry conditions continue across parts of Southern Utah

BEAVER, Utah (KUTV) — Wintry conditions continued across Southern Utah Tuesday as the Wasatch Front enjoyed a nice break from the snow. Video from St. George, Zion National Park and Beaver showed the snowy conditions. Utah's snowpack is doing very well so far this season because of the active...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

GALLERY: Snow sculptures popping up across Utah

UTAH (KUTV) — While Utah has not seen its regular blue skies and sunshine in quite some time, residents across the state have proven that they know how to have the most fun despite stormy circumstances. Whether it be in the form of a snowman, snow throne or snow...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

GALLERY: Utah fans gather in Pasadena for Rose Bowl game

PASADENA, Calif. (KUTV) — The 109th edition of the Rose Bowl will feature the two-time Pac-12 champion Utah Utes and ninth-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions. Our 2News team is in Pasadena to talk with fans and cover the big game. This story will continue to be updated leading up...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Wet, heavy rain forces road closures, brings down trees, carports

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Heavy, wet snow caused a mess in parts of Utah through the New Year’s weekend. Tree branches collapsed on cars, power lines and roads. Neighbors, tree cleanup services, police, fire and public works spent Monday cleaning up. 2News photographer Mike Stephens said his carport collapsed under the weight.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Utah hospitals celebrate first babies born in 2023

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The new year was quick to welcome newborn babies in Utah. At Intermountain Medical Center, hospital officials announced they helped deliver a baby girl at 12:34 a.m. Sunday. Wynter Kisa Magandazi, the first child of Midvale parents Madi and Jermaine Magandazi, weighed 5 pounds...
UTAH STATE

