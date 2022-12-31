Orange County man who disappeared during hike found dead

A missing Orange County man who disappeared while hiking in Carbon Canyon Regional Park has been found dead on Saturday.

Crews were searching for Jeffrey Morton, 63, after he didn’t return home from his hike on Friday morning.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Morton’s body was found on Saturday. Additional details, including the cause of death, have not been released.

Morton left his Yorba Linda residence around 2:30 a.m. on Friday morning and did not return home, authorities said.

Morton’s wife says he typically goes hiking in the Brea park every day at 2:30 a.m. and returns home around 6 a.m.

His vehicle, a white 2004 Acura MDX SUV, was found parked on the corner of Brea Hills Drive and Carbon Canyon Regional Park, authorities said.

At the time, Morton did not have a cell phone with him and his typical hiking route was unknown.

Rescue crews responded to the area and searched for Morton throughout the night.

“The Orange County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Division is investigating the death. Our hearts go out to his family and friends,” authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the O.C. Sheriff’s Dispatch at 714-647-7000.

