Recent data shows Salmonella and E. coli infections rose in Europe in 2021
Salmonella, E. coli, and Yersinia infections all went up in 2021, according to new data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). A previous article covered statistics for Hepatitis A, Campylobacter, and Listeria. Thirty countries reported 61,236 salmonellosis cases, of which 60,494 were laboratory-confirmed in 2021. This...
BRF agrees on leniency package with Brazilian authorities
BRF S.A. has signed a leniency agreement with Brazilian authorities related to two investigations that came to light in 2017 and 2018. The deal with the Controladoria-Geral da União (CGU) and Advocacia-Geral da União (AGU) was made in late December 2022 and covers Operation Carne Fraca (Weak Flesh) and Operation Trapaça, (Cheating) which were led by Brazil’s federal police.
Australia to consider change to food irradiation rules
An application has been made to amend food irradiation rules in Australia. The proposal seeks to increase the maximum permitted energy level of machines generating X-rays for irradiating food from 5 to 7.5 megaelectronvolts (MeV) as long as the X-ray target is made of tantalum or gold. The assessment will...
IAFP asks for abstracts for 2023 conferences
The International Association of Food Protection (IAFP) is asking interested individuals to submit abstract proposals for the 2023 European Symposium on Food Safety and the IAFP 2023 Annual Meeting. The abstract submission deadline for both meetings is Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. CST. Each year, the International Association...
Sweden was also affected by illnesses linked to Cape Verde
Sweden has become the latest country to report Shigella infections in people who had been to Cape Verde. Shigella patients have also been found in the Netherlands, Denmark, France, Germany, Portugal, and the United Kingdom. From November 2021 to October 2022, 55 shigellosis cases were recorded. From mid-November, an increase...
