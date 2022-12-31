ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, CO

Field & Stream

Mountain Lions Go On Killing Spree of 15 Pet Dogs in 30 Days Near Colorado Town

A town in Colorado has a big cat problem. According to The Colorado Sun, mountain lions recently killed 15 dogs in 30 days in and near the town of Nederland, which is 17 miles from Boulder, Colorado. Additionally, The Colorado Sun reports that mountain lions attacked 23 pet dogs between April 4 and December 9, 2022. Locals speculate that between one and five lions are responsible for the killing spree, though authorities have so far been unable to identify any specific lions.
NEDERLAND, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city among most 'rat-infested' spots in US, says pest control company

According to pest control company Orkin's ranking of the top 50 'rattiest' places in the United States, rodents seem to love living life at a mile high. The only Colorado spot to be featured on the list of 50 places was Denver, ranking 10th nationwide. Based on the number of new rodent treatments (residential and commercial) performed from September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022, this is one spot lower than the city's 9th-place rank of 2021.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Woman reconnects with firefighter who saved her house in Marshall Fire

It was hard not to watch the Marshall Fire on Dec. 30, 2021, and wonder if any homes would survive. The wind was so strong and conditions so dry that the fire seemed unstoppable. There are so many stories of loss and despair from what happened a little over a year ago -- more than 1,000 homes were destroyed in Boulder County -- but there are also stories about hope and survival."You walk around and everything looks like a nuclear bomb hit it," said Anouk Ziiflma, walking a street devastated by the Marshall Fire."For about 12 hours, we thought our house...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Artwork worth more than $400,000 stolen from padlocked truck

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department asked on Tuesday for the public's help in finding several pieces of artwork that were stolen from a padlocked truck outside a hotel last month. Employees of a company transporting the artwork across the country stayed the night Dec. 14 at a...
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment

Back on Dec. 22, Esme, the four-year-old dog, was taken to an emergency clinic in Lakewood where personnel from Foothills Animal Shelter provided assistance. Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment. Back on Dec. 22, Esme, the four-year-old dog, was taken to an emergency clinic in Lakewood where personnel from...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado parents caught off guard by surprise arrival of 2023's first baby

The presumed first baby born in 2023 in Colorado was not expected to be a part of the race.Jimena, the daughter of Jessica Alvarez and Eduardo Jimenez from Aurora, came into the world more than a month early. "We never thought she would be born in January, let alone right at the beginning of 2023. It was a big surprise," said Jessica Alvarez.  The 4 pound, 4 ounce baby was born at 12:07 a.m. Sunday. She is the couple's first child and was delivered at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora.CBS4 has not been made aware of a baby born...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Statewide alert issued in Colorado for missing man

DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a missing person alert in the State of Colorado on Tuesday. At about noon a missing poster for 27-year-old Wanbli Vigil was shared. Vigil was last seen in Denver on Dec. 29 at about 2 p.m. in the 3400 block of Knox Ct. When he was last seen, he was reportedly wearing blue jeans and a black jacket with white stripes.
COLORADO STATE
