This City in Colorado Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensDenver, CO
Mayor Hancock Asks For Help to Support MigrantsTom HandyDenver, CO
People experiencing homelessness moving out of Aloft HotelDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Denver's homeless includes Uber, Lyft, DoorDash driversDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Update: Logan Street studios to stay affordable housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Mountain Lions Go On Killing Spree of 15 Pet Dogs in 30 Days Near Colorado Town
A town in Colorado has a big cat problem. According to The Colorado Sun, mountain lions recently killed 15 dogs in 30 days in and near the town of Nederland, which is 17 miles from Boulder, Colorado. Additionally, The Colorado Sun reports that mountain lions attacked 23 pet dogs between April 4 and December 9, 2022. Locals speculate that between one and five lions are responsible for the killing spree, though authorities have so far been unable to identify any specific lions.
Colorado city among most 'rat-infested' spots in US, says pest control company
According to pest control company Orkin's ranking of the top 50 'rattiest' places in the United States, rodents seem to love living life at a mile high. The only Colorado spot to be featured on the list of 50 places was Denver, ranking 10th nationwide. Based on the number of new rodent treatments (residential and commercial) performed from September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022, this is one spot lower than the city's 9th-place rank of 2021.
Woman reconnects with firefighter who saved her house in Marshall Fire
It was hard not to watch the Marshall Fire on Dec. 30, 2021, and wonder if any homes would survive. The wind was so strong and conditions so dry that the fire seemed unstoppable. There are so many stories of loss and despair from what happened a little over a year ago -- more than 1,000 homes were destroyed in Boulder County -- but there are also stories about hope and survival."You walk around and everything looks like a nuclear bomb hit it," said Anouk Ziiflma, walking a street devastated by the Marshall Fire."For about 12 hours, we thought our house...
Colorado kidnapping suspect claimed he was famous band member
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A parolee charged with kidnapping in connection with a Westminster Amber Alert told the victim he was a member of the band Bowling for Soup and offered to pay for 30 days in a hotel for the girl who had been living out of a car.
Artwork worth more than $400,000 stolen from padlocked truck
BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department asked on Tuesday for the public's help in finding several pieces of artwork that were stolen from a padlocked truck outside a hotel last month. Employees of a company transporting the artwork across the country stayed the night Dec. 14 at a...
Family searching for answers to hit and run that killed a friend, loved one
DENVER — Even as Denver temperatures dropped well below freezing, Eric Elliott stood in the cold at the corner of 38th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard hoping someone's conscience changes their behavior. "Fatal hit and run," a sign he held read. "Justice 4 Logan. Witnesses and exposure needed." Denver Police...
Trial of boy accused in fatal Lakewood apartment fire vacated; competency questioned
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The murder trial of a 12-year-old boy accused of setting last Halloween’s deadly Lakewood apartment fire was vacated Tuesday as his attorneys wait for a doctor to complete a competency evaluation. The trial for the defendant had been set for early May and no date...
Help support a Golden animal shelter that saved dog who was stabbed
On December 22, Foothills Animal Shelter helped the City of Lakewood with an unfortunate case. A dog was reportedly stabbed by their owner, who is now being charged with aggravated cruelty.
Suspect wanted in Aurora tattoo shop shooting
Police have named a suspect in a shooting late December at an Aurora tattoo shop. A reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.
Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment
Back on Dec. 22, Esme, the four-year-old dog, was taken to an emergency clinic in Lakewood where personnel from Foothills Animal Shelter provided assistance. Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment. Back on Dec. 22, Esme, the four-year-old dog, was taken to an emergency clinic in Lakewood where personnel from...
Colorado parents caught off guard by surprise arrival of 2023's first baby
The presumed first baby born in 2023 in Colorado was not expected to be a part of the race.Jimena, the daughter of Jessica Alvarez and Eduardo Jimenez from Aurora, came into the world more than a month early. "We never thought she would be born in January, let alone right at the beginning of 2023. It was a big surprise," said Jessica Alvarez. The 4 pound, 4 ounce baby was born at 12:07 a.m. Sunday. She is the couple's first child and was delivered at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora.CBS4 has not been made aware of a baby born...
Statewide alert issued in Colorado for missing man
DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a missing person alert in the State of Colorado on Tuesday. At about noon a missing poster for 27-year-old Wanbli Vigil was shared. Vigil was last seen in Denver on Dec. 29 at about 2 p.m. in the 3400 block of Knox Ct. When he was last seen, he was reportedly wearing blue jeans and a black jacket with white stripes.
Husband who spent over a week in the hospital after Marshall Fire shares story
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — On December 30, 2021, the Kupfner family in Superior faced a nightmare. Strong winds pushed a wall of flames towards the property where the family has lived for decades. Even though they lost everything in the Marshall Fire, the Kupfners still feel immense gratitude because...
Colorado library closes due to meth contamination in air ducts, restrooms
BOULDER, Colo. — City officials in Boulder, Colorado, have closed its main public library after traces of methamphetamine were found in the facility’s restrooms and air ducts. Boulder’s main library branch was closed for environmental testing on Dec. 19 after methamphetamine residue was found, KDVR-TV reported. According...
Cold case: What happened to this woman who disappeared in 1990?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office are working to solve the cold case of Nancy Begg-Shoupp.
Couple who lost home in Marshall Fire eager to rebuild – and see investigation into cause completed
SUPERIOR, Colo. — It was, in the words of Eric Levinson, a “normal Thursday morning.” He and his wife, Leslie, went hiking on Shanahan Ridge south of Boulder, grabbed some food, and headed back to their home on the edge of Superior. “It was really windy,” Eric...
Missing man in Jeffco found safe
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help locating a missing man last seen between noon and 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Colorado tuner uses inheritance to purchase grand piano for 11-year-old prodigy he saw on local news
"[My] first reaction was, 'This kid is Mozart level. And he deserves the very best," professional Colorado piano tuner Bill Magnusson told Denver's ABC 7, per People.
This City in Colorado Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Colorado was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
90 new luxury homes coming to historic working ranch in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo — Families will soon be calling a new development on a historic ranch south of Sedalia home. Remuda Ranch, located 13 miles south of Sedalia and about 15 miles southwest of Castle Rock in Douglas County, is a collection of 90 lots in various stages of completion.
