It was hard not to watch the Marshall Fire on Dec. 30, 2021, and wonder if any homes would survive. The wind was so strong and conditions so dry that the fire seemed unstoppable. There are so many stories of loss and despair from what happened a little over a year ago -- more than 1,000 homes were destroyed in Boulder County -- but there are also stories about hope and survival."You walk around and everything looks like a nuclear bomb hit it," said Anouk Ziiflma, walking a street devastated by the Marshall Fire."For about 12 hours, we thought our house...

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO