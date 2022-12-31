Read full article on original website
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish girls give Stevens battle in setback
SPEARFISH — Spearfish gave Rapid City Stevens all it could handle Tuesday night before dropping a 53-48 varsity girls' basketball decision at the Spearfish High School gym. The Spartans (1-3) led 14-12 after the first quarter and played a second stanza that featured six lead changes. Rapid City Stevens went ahead 29-27 at halftime.
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis Brown Scoopers tops Douglas Patriots 53-41
BOX ELDER — The Sturgis Brown Scoopers boys’ basketball team had a 19-3 point run in the fourth quarter to top the Douglas Patriots, 53-41, in its season opener Friday, in Box Elder. The Patriots led at the end of the first quarter, 14-12, and held the lead...
Black Hills Pioneer
Yellow Jacket women’s basketball squad falls to Adams State
ALAMOSA, Colo. — Black Hills State University dropped an 82-52 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference women’s basketball decision to Adams State, Friday. “We’re trying to get used to playing without Danica (Kocer) a little bit,” Black Hills State head coach Mark Nore said. “We didn’t handle their (Grizzlies’) pressure. Emotionally, it got the best of us.”
Black Hills Pioneer
Belle Fourche girls drop first
BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche varsity girls’ basketball team sustained its first setback of the season, dropping a 51-37 decision to St. Thomas More, Monday night, at Edwin Petranek Armory. St. Thomas More led 13-7 after the first quarter and 30-16 at halftime. Belle Fourche cut the...
Black Hills Pioneer
First girl Boy Scout troop to stand up in Spearfish
SPEARFISH — Girls in the Northern Hills will no longer have to go to Rapid City to be involved in Boy Scouts; the first all-girl Boy Scout troop will stand up in Spearfish later this year. Since February 2019, girls have been able to join the Boy Scouts of...
Black Hills Pioneer
Robert “Bob” F. Yanzick
Robert “Bob” F. Yanzick, 97 formerly of Spearfish died January 1, 2023 in Phillip, SD. Bob was born November 3, 1925 in Deadwood, SD to Steve and Elora (Floyd) Yanzick. He was raised in Centennial Valley and attended grade and high school in Spearfish. He then attended training in Denver, CO to become a field surgical technician. He entered the US Army as surgical tech serving at the China SV Command Hospital in China. He was honorable discharged in 1946. He married Patricia McNeill on March 29, 1948.Bob worked for Homestake Sawmill and later for Homestake Mine for many years.
KEVN
Rapid City mom is looking for her missing teen
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hailey Fischer went missing Nov. 29. Just 17 days before her 16th birthday. Hailey is described as a fun-loving, and happy girl who loves her animals. It started as a normal morning. Stephany Fischer, Haileys mom, went to wake up Hailey for school but Hailey...
kotatv.com
Snow is likely to begin the new year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have been talking about a potential storm since early this week. There was a lot of uncertainty between models through Wednesday and Thursday, however, trends are starting to become similar, which is helping increase confidence in the storm track and snowfall totals. The American...
KEVN
Rapid City's annual Downtown Restaurant Week is almost here
The bridge between downtown Rapid City and South Dakota Mines has been in the planning stages for years. Rapid City Common Council kills proposed TikTok Ban. Members of the council received a study Tuesday morning from a professor at the Georgia Tech, saying TikTok’s threat to national security is virtually non-existent.
Black Hills Pioneer
Pat West sworn in as Meade County sheriff
STURGIS – Pat West, the Meade County sheriff elect was sworn in by Judge Heidi Linngren in the commissioners room with a standing room only crowd on Friday in Sturgis. “I am extremely humbled to be here, and I was really overwhelmed at the amount of people here,” said West. “I have a lot of friends that I have worked with in law enforcement and having them here, brought back great memories and a lot of the things that I like about law enforcement and the camaraderie. Being a part of this swearing in ceremony makes me look forward to having that camaraderie with the sheriffs office employees, there are a lot of great people working there and I look forward to working with them.”
KELOLAND TV
New Year’s shooting; fatal rollover; Winter storm headlines
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to 2023!. It’s Sunday, January 1, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating an early morning shooting in central Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is...
Black Hills Pioneer
Anna P. Pomrenke, 58
Anna P. Pomrenke, age 58 of Belle Fourche, died Monday, January 2, 2023 at her home, with her loving family by her side. A memorial service will be held 10:30am Friday, January 6, 2023 at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Inurnment will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery.
Black Hills Pioneer
Woman found dead in Spearfish
SPEARFISH — On Dec. 19, 2022, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a deceased woman at 360 Hillsview Dr. in Spearfish — Ken’s Trailer Court.
Black Hills Pioneer
BHSU unveils new strategic plan
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University announced the public release of their new five-year university strategic plan entitled “Climbing New Peaks” today. The plan was published online on a newly created website designed specifically for “Climbing New Peaks.” The strategic plan being made public marks the culmination of the past year of work for the university which included town halls, listening sessions, planning meetings, and several drafts of the now finalized document. BHSU President Laurie S. Nichols said this plan lays out a new roadmap for the university.
Black Hills Pioneer
Slash pile burning to resume in Black Hills
CUSTER — With the recent snowfall across the Black Hills National Forest, Ranger Districts will be focusing efforts on burning thousands of hand and machine slash piles. Piles are created from timber sale slash and tree thinning operations. Piles are only ignited when managers are confident that the project...
newscenter1.tv
Water main break affecting 15 Rapid City residences
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A water main break in the area of West Rapid Street and 32nd Street in Rapid City affected 15 residences Tuesday morning. City utility crews responded to the break, and repairs are expected to be done sometime this afternoon. There are no traffic impacts, but...
Black Hills Pioneer
EPA clears Lead-Deadwood schools following mercury spill
LEAD — In a letter dated Friday, and following 15 days of assessment and clean-up of a mercury spill that occurred at Lead-Deadwood High School when a student brought elemental mercury to school the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a clearance letter following their clean-up efforts. The letter, signed...
Black Hills Pioneer
County designates $1M in unassigned funds to jailproject; $100.2K budget supplement approved
DEADWOOD – The Lawrence County Commission approved the assignment of $1 million in unassigned 2022 funding to the new Public Safety & Services Center project, as well as a $102,300 budget supplement, Dec. 27. Lawrence County Auditor Brenda McGruder reported on the 2022 unassigned fund balance.
kotatv.com
Custer man is arrested following deadly crash in North Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A person is dead and a driver is arrested for vehicular homicide following an early morning rollover crash Saturday on East North Street, Rapid City. Police arrested 20-yearold Nicholas Herman of Custer. As well as vehicular homicide, Herman is charged with two counts of vehicular battery, minor consuming, reckless driving and driving under the influence.
Black Hills Pioneer
Lawrence Co. sells 130 parcels for $243.2K at delinquent tax sale
DEADWOOD — On Dec. 27, Lawrence County Treasurer Deb Tridle briefed the County Commission on the county’s annual delinquent tax sale held Dec. 19. “It turned out pretty good,” said Tridle. “When I sent out my delinquent letters, I had $1,619,000 out there, and I when I went to the paper, it was at $300,952. The day of the sale, I was down to $243,092,” Tridle said. “We sold 96 certificates for $196,792. The county had to bid in $47,039. That’s up from last year that the county had to bid in, but because of the storm system, we were short bidders. Last year, I had seven. This year, I only had two.”
