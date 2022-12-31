ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nancy Pelosi raises maximum pay for House staffers to $212K

By Victor Nava
 4 days ago

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Friday ordered that the maximum cap on the rate of pay for staffers in the lower chamber be raised to $212,000 per year.

The move now puts the maximum salary for House aides at $38,000 more than what lawmakers on Capitol Hill make themselves.

“As you know, our hard-working, patriotic Congressional staffers are integral to the functioning of the House of Representatives: ensuring this institution can effectively carry out our legislative and constituent responsibilities,” Pelosi said in a letter to her congressional colleagues.

“To that end, we must do all we can to retain and recruit the best talent in our nation — and to build a Congressional workforce that reflects the communities we are honored to serve,” she added.

Pelosi will lose the speakership when the new Congress goes into session on January 3.
The outgoing House speaker noted that the pay increase in her order is consistent with recent raises in the salary rate for executive branch staffers.

In 2021, Pelosi raised the maximum salary for House staff to $199,300. The salary cap was raised again in May to $203,700, at which point the speaker also instituted a minimum salary of $45,000 for staffers.

Rank-and-file members of Congress make $174,000 a year. Members of congressional leadership make slightly more, with Pelosi earning $223,500 per year as speaker of the House.

Pelosi has had two terms as Speaker of the House twice most recently serving since 2018.
The raise in the salary cap for staff may be one of Pelosi’s final acts as speaker.

She is due to give up the speaker’s gavel on Tuesday when the new Republican-majority House convenes.

Anthony Yunk
3d ago

what the heck does she care. she's trying to get in one last thing before she leaves the speaker role. even at their old pay, they made more than 85% of the American people.

Hollie Josh Lam
3d ago

This isn't the pay that's making these criminals rich anyway!! Think about it... AOC was a broke bartender 8 years or so ago...she makes 200k per year....right now she's worth 30 million dollars!!! Explain how that happened!!!??

Phillip Gilmore
3d ago

how are you guys going to spend your increases? I'm gonna buy myself something nice lol lol, oh wait we don't get an increase we are peasants

