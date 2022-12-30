Michigan football reveals Vrbo Fiesta Bowl uniform combination

After nearly a month of waiting, Michigan football is about to embark upon its College Football Playoff journey: The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl kicks off on Saturday.

While most fan thoughts are on how the team will play against TCU, another often wondered about topic is which uniform will the Wolverines wear?

On Friday evening, we received the answer.

Though the conventional wisdom was that the maize and blue would wear the all-blue uniforms they wear in bigger games, the Wolverines are actually going traditional: blue jerseys, maize pants and maize accessories.

Michigan football is designated as the home team as the 2-seed, with TCU being the 3-seed. The game will kick off at 2 p.m. MT in Glendale, Arizona.