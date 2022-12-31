ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua, HI

Outsider.com

Hawaii Rescuers Find Missing Hiker After Dark Thanks to Flashing iPhone Light

A missing hiker used a flashing cell phone light to help rescuers hone in on his location after the man finds himself lost on a Hawaii trail after dark. According to reports, the 43-year-old hiker was enjoying a hike in the great outdoors when he found himself lost in the dark. Thankfully, the hiker was thinking on his feet. To aid in the rescue, the missing hiker used his cell phone light to call attention to himself. All as rescuers searched the area for the man. The missing hiker had been on the trail for eight hours when he was lost after nightfall.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: January flights heading to Hawaii

Parking rates increase at Honolulu's airport for the first time since 2015. Parking rates have increased at Honolulu's airport for the first time in eight years. Casey Lund breaks down the new prices. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. For years, the Kahala Hotel and Resort had its own fireworks show,...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Everyone agrees Oahu’s fireworks ban isn’t working, but there’s little agreement on a fix

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a loud and dangerous start to the new year, lawmakers and residents are calling for changes to fireworks laws. As illegal aerials were going off on New Year’s Eve, West Oahu state Rep. Kanani Souza took to social media and used sarcasm to get her point across. “I just wanted to do an update on the fireworks, where we are there’s no illegal fireworks,” said Souza, in a video posted on social media.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiimomblog.com

Agaru - Honolulu's Newest Izakaya

You can always expect to be wowed when Chef Chris Kajioka is involved in a restaurant so I was very excited to see what he had in store for Agaru - his take on the classic Japanese izakaya. On top of that, he brought in Hilo Sushi Chef Daysen Masuda; also known as @foodxjitsu on Instagram for his gorgeous nigiri and sushi.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Mochi, bingsu, milk bread, oh my! Asian dessert shops on the rise in Honolulu

Many stores closed during the pandemic — while others thrived. Five new Asian dessert concept chains opened at Ala Moana Center over the past two years. Stretching from Taiwanese to Korean delicacies, Jejubing, Mango Mango, Yomie's Rice x Yogurt, 85°C Bakery and Meet Fresh all incorporate unique flavors from across the Pacific.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert: High surf warning issued for most north, west shores

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday for most north and west-facing shorelines as a swell was forecast to rise rapidly and peak Monday. The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued the warning for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu...
HAWAII STATE
imagesofoldhawaii.com

Palolo Municipal Golf Course

The first public golf course in the US was the Van Cortlandt Golf Course in the Bronx, New York in 1895. Since that time many other cities developed their own facilities both for local use and the tourist industry. Honolulu’s first golf course was a private course built by Samuel...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Kailua residents call for traffic safety after pedestrian fatality

According to Honolulu police, a woman was killed while crossing the street in Kailua Monday morning, Jan. 2. HPD said, shortly before 6 a.m., the woman in her 60s was crossing Keolu Dr. in a crosswalk when a vehicle hit her. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she died. The 85-year-old driver was not hurt and remained at the scene.
KAILUA, HI
KHON2

Poke By The Pound

High Surf Advisory: Kauai Southwest, Kohala, Kona, Maui Windward West, Niihau, Oahu North Shore, Waianae Coast. For this Terrific Thursday edition of Food 2Go, we’re visiting a food place in Kalihi that serves up fresh fish along with hot dishes. Joining us with all the details on Poke By...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Aging Well: Realtor Abe Lee likes helping the next generation

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- At a time when most people start slowing down, Honolulu resident Abe Lee is still at it, full speed ahead. And he doesn't have just one job; he has three. All of them, he hopes, helps people in some way. He says his love for the community keeps him Aging Well.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

‘Multiple patient incident’ in Kailua leaves 1 dead, 3 in serious

KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials were called to the site of an unspecified incident in Kailua, which was first called in around 11:53 a.m. Officials said there were six males involved in the incident, three were in serious condition but stable and a fourth individual was pronounced dead at the scene. Dr. Ireland of Emergency […]
KAILUA, HI

