d9and10sports.com
Picking Up Where They Left Off: North East Girls Win Fourth Straight; Greenville Girls Stay Perfect Jan. 3
RUSSELL, Pa. – Lily Triana poured in 26 points as North East earned a 65-38 Region 3 win over Eisenhower. North East jumped out to a 10-0 lead, but Eisenhower cut the lead to 18-11 after the first quarter. “The key (to the hot start) honestly was just passing...
d9and10sports.com
Ferguson, C-L Boys Roll to Win; Clearfield Rallies for Victory; St. Marys, ECC Girls Get Wins Jan. 3, 2022
STRATTANVILLE, Pa. – A 23-2 first-half run helped Clarion-Limestone roll past visiting A-C Valley, 63-36. Rewatch the game. The Lions actually trailed 8-0 right out of the gate but scored 23 of the next 25 points to take control of the game, 23-10, by the end of the first quarter.
d9and10sports.com
District 9 Honors Flint, Brennen With 50-Year Officials Award
ST. MARYS, Pa. – Prior to the Elk County Holiday Tournament girls’ championship game Dec. 30, District 9 honored long-time officials Tony Flint and Bud Brennen for their 50 years of officiating. Flint, a Port Allegany and Mansfield alumnus, has done just about everything at the high school...
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: A-C Valley at Clarion-Limestone Boys Basketball
STRATTANVILLE, Pa. – Watch live as A-C Valley travels to Clarion-Limestone in boys’ basketball action. The Falcons are 5-4 on the year while C-L is 8-1. Chris Rossetti and Jess Quinn have the call of the action from The Lions Den at C-L. The game can be watched...
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast A-C Valley/C-L Boys; North East/Eisenhower Girls Tuesday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting a pair of basketball games on Tuesday, Jan. 3. In District 9 boys’ action, Clarion-Limestone will host A-C Valley with an approximate tip time of 8 p.m., while in District 10 girls action North East travels to Eisenhower with an approximate tip time of 7:30 p.m.
Two women who went missing in 2022 in Crawford County remain missing
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — While many people gathered with their families to celebrate the holiday season, two families spent their first holiday seasons without their missing loved ones. Both Candice Caffas and Debra Sue Daniel have been missing from Meadville since the summer of 2022. Candice Candice Leeann Caffas is a Meadville resident who was last seen […]
Ford City joins Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department
The Ford City Police Department is no more. Borough leaders voted last month to abolish their police department this year and join the Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department, which includes Gilpin, Freeport and, as of Sunday, Ford City. The force held an official pinning ceremony and first shift ceremony Oct....
butlerradio.com
Butler Man Dies In Pedestrian Accident
One person died in a pedestrian accident that happened Monday night in Butler Township. The accident happened around 8 p.m. on New Castle Road near the intersection with Sharon Drive. Butler Township Police say 32-year-old Nathan Saul of Butler was dressed in dark clothing and running in and out of...
Meadville bridge closes for winter, CATA offers alternate access
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Alternative access has been sanctioned for pedestrians looking to cross one local bridge. In an agreement between the City of Meadville, Vernon Township, West Mead Township and the Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA), alternative transportation has been arranged for pedestrians who wish to cross Smock Bridge while the sidewalk is closed. According to […]
explore venango
Franklin Man Accused of Attempting to Break into Medicine Room, Residents’ Rooms at Sugar Valley Lodge
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A resident of the Sugar Valley Lodge Personal Care Home was arrested for reportedly trying to break into the facility’s medicine room and other residents’ rooms last week. According to a release issued on Tuesday, January 3, the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department received...
explore venango
Local Man Charged With Homicide By Vehicle While DUI Stemming From Crash in Mercer County
WORTH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing homicide by vehicle while DUI charges stemming from a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Sandy Lake-Grove City Road on June 14 in which a female passenger succumbed to her injuries. According to court documents, Mercer-based State Police filed the...
PSP Erie announces New Year’s Eve weekend enforcement results
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Erie has announced the results of its recent enforcement efforts to combat DUI and encourage sober driving. PSP Erie conducted a checkpoint over the weekend of Dec. 30 through Jan. 1. During that weekend, PSP Erie reported 21 DUI arrests and two DUI crash arrests. PSP Erie did […]
Popular Hermitage Italian restaurant announces closure
An Italian restaurant in Hermitage, Pennsylvania announced its closure on Thursday after eight years of operation.
Missing Crawford County woman found deceased
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police have reported that Kelli Mead, a missing Crawford County woman, has been found deceased. Mead, 41, of Conneautville Borough had last been seen at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Embassy Health Care in West Mead Township, where she worked. PSP announced a missing person search mid-afternoon on Dec. […]
wtae.com
Armed robbery reported at Eat'n Park in Monroeville
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — An armed robbery at Eat'n Park in Monroeville was under investigation Monday morning. The incident at the restaurant on Monroeville Boulevard happened at about 7:30 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers. Monroeville police have not released any details about the robbery or said whether a suspect has...
yourdailylocal.com
Edinboro Man Charged in Drug Bust
WARREN, Pa. – An Edinboro man was arrested in a Warren County Drug Task Force raid on Friday, Dec. 30. Matthew J. Kemper, 27, of Edinboro has been charged with possession with intent to distribute, five counts of criminal use of a communications facility (felonies), and possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor), per court documents.
Mercer County man accused of intentionally ramming vehicle while drunk
A Jamestown man is facing charges after police say he intentionally rammed his vehicle into another vehicle while a woman was inside.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Stolen Box Trailer
VENANGO/CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin responded to a location on May Avenue in Titusville, Crawford County, to investigate the theft of a box trailer. According to a release issued on Monday, January 2, a white 1992 J.C. Penney box...
explore venango
Franklin Man Charged With Homicide by Vehicle After Passenger Dies
WORTH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing homicide by vehicle while DUI charges after his passenger died as a result of a crash that occurred on June 14 on Sandy Lake-Grove City Road. According to court documents, Mercer-based State Police filed the following charges against 34-year-old...
Overnight fire heavily damages vacant home on W. 18th St. in Erie
Crews responded to an overnight fire which heavily damaged a home in Erie. Calls went out for the fire around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West 18th Street between Raspberry and Cascade Streets. When crews arrived on the scene, the front porch was already fully involved. The house is reportedly vacant. The […]
