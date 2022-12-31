ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarion, PA

d9and10sports.com

District 9 Honors Flint, Brennen With 50-Year Officials Award

ST. MARYS, Pa. – Prior to the Elk County Holiday Tournament girls’ championship game Dec. 30, District 9 honored long-time officials Tony Flint and Bud Brennen for their 50 years of officiating. Flint, a Port Allegany and Mansfield alumnus, has done just about everything at the high school...
ELK COUNTY, PA
d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: A-C Valley at Clarion-Limestone Boys Basketball

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. – Watch live as A-C Valley travels to Clarion-Limestone in boys’ basketball action. The Falcons are 5-4 on the year while C-L is 8-1. Chris Rossetti and Jess Quinn have the call of the action from The Lions Den at C-L. The game can be watched...
STRATTANVILLE, PA
YourErie

Two women who went missing in 2022 in Crawford County remain missing

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — While many people gathered with their families to celebrate the holiday season, two families spent their first holiday seasons without their missing loved ones. Both Candice Caffas and Debra Sue Daniel have been missing from Meadville since the summer of 2022. Candice Candice Leeann Caffas is a Meadville resident who was last seen […]
MEADVILLE, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Man Dies In Pedestrian Accident

One person died in a pedestrian accident that happened Monday night in Butler Township. The accident happened around 8 p.m. on New Castle Road near the intersection with Sharon Drive. Butler Township Police say 32-year-old Nathan Saul of Butler was dressed in dark clothing and running in and out of...
BUTLER, PA
YourErie

Meadville bridge closes for winter, CATA offers alternate access

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Alternative access has been sanctioned for pedestrians looking to cross one local bridge. In an agreement between the City of Meadville, Vernon Township, West Mead Township and the Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA), alternative transportation has been arranged for pedestrians who wish to cross Smock Bridge while the sidewalk is closed. According to […]
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

PSP Erie announces New Year’s Eve weekend enforcement results

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Erie has announced the results of its recent enforcement efforts to combat DUI and encourage sober driving. PSP Erie conducted a checkpoint over the weekend of Dec. 30 through Jan. 1. During that weekend, PSP Erie reported 21 DUI arrests and two DUI crash arrests. PSP Erie did […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Missing Crawford County woman found deceased

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police have reported that Kelli Mead, a missing Crawford County woman, has been found deceased. Mead, 41, of Conneautville Borough had last been seen at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Embassy Health Care in West Mead Township, where she worked. PSP announced a missing person search mid-afternoon on Dec. […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Armed robbery reported at Eat'n Park in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — An armed robbery at Eat'n Park in Monroeville was under investigation Monday morning. The incident at the restaurant on Monroeville Boulevard happened at about 7:30 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers. Monroeville police have not released any details about the robbery or said whether a suspect has...
MONROEVILLE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Edinboro Man Charged in Drug Bust

WARREN, Pa. – An Edinboro man was arrested in a Warren County Drug Task Force raid on Friday, Dec. 30. Matthew J. Kemper, 27, of Edinboro has been charged with possession with intent to distribute, five counts of criminal use of a communications facility (felonies), and possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor), per court documents.
EDINBORO, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Stolen Box Trailer

VENANGO/CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin responded to a location on May Avenue in Titusville, Crawford County, to investigate the theft of a box trailer. According to a release issued on Monday, January 2, a white 1992 J.C. Penney box...
TITUSVILLE, PA
explore venango

Franklin Man Charged With Homicide by Vehicle After Passenger Dies

WORTH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing homicide by vehicle while DUI charges after his passenger died as a result of a crash that occurred on June 14 on Sandy Lake-Grove City Road. According to court documents, Mercer-based State Police filed the following charges against 34-year-old...
FRANKLIN, PA
YourErie

Overnight fire heavily damages vacant home on W. 18th St. in Erie

Crews responded to an overnight fire which heavily damaged a home in Erie. Calls went out for the fire around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West 18th Street between Raspberry and Cascade Streets. When crews arrived on the scene, the front porch was already fully involved. The house is reportedly vacant. The […]
ERIE, PA

