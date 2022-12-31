Read full article on original website
Family of 6 lives in house with no walls: 'We had cold running water and went into the woods when we needed to go potty'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my family moved from the Azores to the United States, my mother, her three siblings, and their parents lived in a house with no walls. The house had exterior walls, of course. Otherwise, no one could rightfully call it a house at all. However, the house was missing interior walls, and without interior walls, the house was also missing any semblance of privacy.
Disabled 10-year-old Florida Boy Asked Santa 'For a Couple of Toys' and 'Not to Get Bullied' & Community Responds
A 10-year-old boy from St. Lucie, Florida wrote a letter to Santa, asking for his family to come together, to have fun, to not get bullied, and for a couple of toys. A postal employee reads the letter and the community comes together to make Christmas special for him.
