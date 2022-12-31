*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my family moved from the Azores to the United States, my mother, her three siblings, and their parents lived in a house with no walls. The house had exterior walls, of course. Otherwise, no one could rightfully call it a house at all. However, the house was missing interior walls, and without interior walls, the house was also missing any semblance of privacy.

3 DAYS AGO