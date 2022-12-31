Stand Up Therapeutics signed with VectorBuilder for world’s first gene therapy supply for paraplegia patient

Read full article on original website
Belkin celebrates 40 years of industry leadership by introducing a more responsible way to build products
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Belkin, a global consumer electronics leader, after two years of development, today introduces a new product material refresh for its top selling mobile power products. Several of Belkin’s most popular wireless chargers, power banks, wall chargers, and car chargers will receive updated product housing materials that consist of 73-75% post-consumer recycled plastics (PCR) and plastic-free packaging. The product transition will be rolled out beginning 2023 and will save an estimated 7,000 metric tons of carbon emissions 1 and reduce CO2-eq emissions for these products by up to 67%. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005370/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Mobileye and WNC Collaborate on Imaging Radar Production
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Over the past few years, Mobileye has been developing a new technology to help autonomous vehicles sense and understand their environment – regardless of weather, lighting or road types – in addition to the company’s renowned camera-based perception systems. Known as software-defined imaging radar, or 4D radar, the technology will play a key role in bringing autonomous vehicles and the most advanced forms of driver-assistance technology to life. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005343/en/ Mobileye’s imaging radar supports other key AV vision sensors, and can detect objects, vehicles and pedestrians at distances of up to 1,000 feet. Illustration: Mobileye.
Catalyst Advisors LP Appoints New Partner to Support Global Expansion, Commitment to DE&I-Focused Leadership
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Catalyst Advisors LP, an international executive recruitment and assessment firm singularly focused on life sciences, today announced that Cissy Young, PhD, will join the firm as a partner. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005303/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Roku Announces Launch of Roku Select and Plus Series TVs
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- (CES) – Today, Roku (Nasdaq: ROKU), the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S. *, announced the launch of Roku Select and Roku Plus Series TVs. These Roku-branded HD and 4K TVs are the first ever to be both designed and made by Roku, underlining the company’s commitment to delivering a best-in-class streaming experience at an accessible price. Roku Select and Plus Series TVs, as well as a new Roku TV Wireless Soundbar, will be available in the U.S. in spring 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005098/en/ Roku-branded TVs (Photo: Business Wire)
