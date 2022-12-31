Stand Up Therapeutics signed with VectorBuilder for world’s first gene therapy supply for paraplegia patient

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- (CES) – Today, Roku (Nasdaq: ROKU), the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S. *, announced the launch of Roku Select and Roku Plus Series TVs. These Roku-branded HD and 4K TVs are the first ever to be both designed and made by Roku, underlining the company’s commitment to delivering a best-in-class streaming experience at an accessible price. Roku Select and Plus Series TVs, as well as a new Roku TV Wireless Soundbar, will be available in the U.S. in spring 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005098/en/ Roku-branded TVs (Photo: Business Wire)

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO