Robert Williams’s Thunderous Dunk Delays Celtics-Nuggets Game

One Boston star player criticized how the situation was handled. View the original article to see embedded media. In one of the more absurd moments of the NBA season thus far, Sunday night’s game between the Celtics and Nuggets was delayed for about 40 minutes because of a singular thunderous dunk.
NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
All 32 NFL Teams Change Twitter Avatars to Honor Damar Hamlin

Support for the Bills safety continues to pour in as the 24-year-old remains in critical condition in the ICU. Support across the sports community continued to pour in Tuesday for Damar Hamlin, who is in critical condition and in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

