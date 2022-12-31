Read full article on original website
Otter.ai Achieves SOC 2 Type II Attestation Report
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Today Otter.ai is proud to announce that it has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type II audit and received a SOC 2 Type II report, reaffirming its commitment to keeping your information private and secure. This rigorous and independent assessment of its internal controls provides assurance that Otter.ai has the appropriate security measures. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005207/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Transcarent Announces Janine Gianfredi as Chief Marketing Officer
PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Transcarent, a health and care experience company that puts people back in charge of their health and aligns with the companies who pay for high-quality care, today announced that Janine Gianfredi has joined as Chief Marketing Officer. Reporting to Transcarent Chief Executive Officer Glen Tullman, Ms. Gianfredi will oversee the company’s marketing and communications functions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005406/en/ Janine Gianfredi (Photo: Business Wire)
