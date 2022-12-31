Read full article on original website
Millions of Social Security recipients warned of ‘expensive surprise’ that comes with new bumper packages worth $1,827
RETIREES and other Social Security recipients will see the biggest benefits increase in more than 40 years next month. On average, monthly payments for retirees will increase by $140 to $1,827 in the new year. This annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) comes out to 8.7 percent, the Social Security...
OCC Clears Record-Setting 10.38 Billion Total Contracts in 2022
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- OCC, the world’s largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that 2022 set a new annual cleared contract volume record with 10.38 billion contracts cleared and an average daily volume of 41.3 million contracts. Compared to 2021, OCC had a 4.5 percent increase in total contracts cleared. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005333/en/ OCC clears 10.38 billion contracts in 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)
Belkin celebrates 40 years of industry leadership by introducing a more responsible way to build products
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Belkin, a global consumer electronics leader, after two years of development, today introduces a new product material refresh for its top selling mobile power products. Several of Belkin’s most popular wireless chargers, power banks, wall chargers, and car chargers will receive updated product housing materials that consist of 73-75% post-consumer recycled plastics (PCR) and plastic-free packaging. The product transition will be rolled out beginning 2023 and will save an estimated 7,000 metric tons of carbon emissions 1 and reduce CO2-eq emissions for these products by up to 67%. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005370/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Heritage's Cannabis Now Available In This State, 'Our U.S. Strategy Is Adding A High Gross Margin Revenue Stream,' Says CEO
Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. HERTF CANN has completed its first production run and shipment of products to dispensaries in the State of Missouri. This marks the start of Heritage product sales in the second state in the United States, with products now available in both Missouri and West Virginia. Products available to purchase in the U.S. include RAD distillate vapes, RAD live resin and live rosin, with additional products in the pipeline including pre-rolls and blunt, infused pre-rolls and blunts as well as concentrate dispensers.
Roku Announces Launch of Roku Select and Plus Series TVs
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- (CES) – Today, Roku (Nasdaq: ROKU), the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S. *, announced the launch of Roku Select and Roku Plus Series TVs. These Roku-branded HD and 4K TVs are the first ever to be both designed and made by Roku, underlining the company’s commitment to delivering a best-in-class streaming experience at an accessible price. Roku Select and Plus Series TVs, as well as a new Roku TV Wireless Soundbar, will be available in the U.S. in spring 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005098/en/ Roku-branded TVs (Photo: Business Wire)
Salesforce cuts about 10% of its workforce
Salesforce is laying off about 10% of its workforce, more than 7,350 employees, in the latest round of job cuts in the tech industry as corporations cut back on software and other spending. The San Francisco cloud computing software company will also be closing some offices, according to a regulatory...
Experity Announces Appointment of Brian Berning as Chief Financial Officer
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Experity, the national leader in on-demand healthcare solutions, announced the appointment of Brian Berning as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer. This appointment follows the recent acquisition of Experity by GTCR, a leading private equity firm. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005089/en/ Brian Berning, Chief Financial Officer of Experity (Photo: Business Wire)
UGI Announces Investment in Additional Renewable Natural Gas Projects in South Dakota
WYOMISSING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI ) announced today that MBL Bioenergy has entered an agreement to develop its second and third clusters of dairy manure waste to renewable natural gas (“RNG”) projects in South Dakota. In total, these additional projects will represent approximately $150 million of investment by MBL Bioenergy, of which 100% of the funds will be provided by UGI Energy Services, LLC (“UGIES”), a subsidiary of UGI. MBL Bioenergy is a joint venture partnership between UGIES, Sevana Bioenergy and a subsidiary of California Bioenergy (“CalBio”) with the sole purpose of developing RNG projects in South Dakota. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005608/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
