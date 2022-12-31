ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
MINNESOTA STATE
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives update on Bills DB from hospital

Bills DB Damar Hamlin remains at a Cincinnati hospital after going into cardiac arrest on the field but his uncle gave a positive update on Tuesday. More than 24 hours after the harrowing scene in Cincinnati after Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, had to be revived by CPR and receive oxygen, and then was stretchered into an ambulance and taken to a hospital, the NFL world remains hopeful and praying that there will be good news coming about the status of the 24-year-old.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Bam Adebayo has finally reached his next level for Miami Heat

The Miami Heat’s big man has finally come into his own. The words “I need to be more aggressive” were words that Bam Adebayo would say last season. This year though, he has taken his own advice and has been more aggressive. And frankly, it has made him into a top-twenty player in the NBA.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

FanSided

