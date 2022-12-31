ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WWE News: Austin Theory Beats Seth Rollins On Raw, Dominik Mysterio Comments on ‘Arrest’

– Austin Theory managed to get by Seth Rollins with his US Title reign intact on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show was main evented by Theory defending the United States Championship against Rollins. Theory was able to pick up the win after a ref bump and the distraction of a second ref, which allowed him to low Rollins and hit the A-Town Down to retain.
Former WWE Star Backstage At Tonight’s Episode Of Raw

A former WWE star is reportedly backstage at tonight’s episode of Raw. PWInsider reports that Summer Rae is backstage at the show in Nashville, Tennessee. Rae, real name Danielle Moinet, is local to the area. There’s no word on whether she’s just visiting or will make an appearance on the show.
FanTime Congratulates Mandy Rose For Making $1 Million Last Month

Mandy Rose may be out of the WWE, but she isn’t hurting for money. In a post on Instagram, FanTime congratulated Rose for making a million dollars on the platform for the month of December. As noted, Rose was fired from WWE for posting risqué photos on the platform, which she charges money for.
NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 01.02.23 – Sami Zayn, Alpha Academy, and Judgment Day Join The Show!

-Prayers for Bills player and former Pitt player, Damar Hamlin! As some may know based on information I post here, I am a massive sports fan and that includes High School sports. I love my Uniontown Red Raiders and for 20 plus years have been on a sportsboard where I have learned all about high school football and basketball in Western PA. Hamlin is a Western PA native and went to Central Catholic (Pittsburgh) High School. I have heard about him since his days in HS as a Viking. I cheered for him when he became a Pitt Panther and it has been cool seeing a Western PA kid make good in the NFL. What happened tonight was terrifying and again, all I can offer is my prayers. Now I make the awkward transition to RAW Talk. Let’s get to it!
Matches Set For Battle Slam: Dream

Battle Slam has announced its first matches for its next event, Battle Slam: Dream. The company posted to Twitter to announce the following bouts for its January 15th show, which will take place in Atlanta and air on FITE:. * Mike Bailey vs. Myron Reed. * Queen Aminata vs. Tasha...
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
Kenny Omega On What Drew Him to Japanese Wrestling, Would Love to Go Back

Kenny Omega made his name in the wrestling world with his time in Japan, and he recently talked about his time there in a new interview. Omega, who is set to face Will Ospreay at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, spoke with Monthly Proresu for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:
WWE News: Kofi Kingston Launches Charity Initiative for Ghana, Bron Breakker Artwork Features on Canvas 2 Canvas, Upcoming DVD Releases

– WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston announced a charity effort to help build a computer lab and library to children in Ghana. The effort is called the CLICK for Quality Education Foundation (a.k.a. Computer Lab and Integrated Centre of Knowledge for Quality Education). People who would like to donate can check out the effort on GoFundMe.
Nyla Rose Names Her Fantasy Lead-In Show Idea For AEW Dynamite

Nyla Rose recently discussed what her ideal dream show would be as a lead-in to AEW Dynamite. Rose spoke with Fightful for a new interview and was asked what her choice of a lead-in would be. “My ideal lead in, just pure fantasy world?,” she said. “My pure fantasy world...
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

The Dark Order is in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * The Dark Order vs. Ryan Nemeth & Chaos Project.
Will Ospreay Weighs In On Potential Crossover Matches Such as Seth Rollins

Will Ospreay says is open to facing anyone, whether it be from WWE, AEW or anyone else. Ospreay, who is facing Kenny Omega at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, recently spoke with Sportkeeda’s WrestleBinge and was asked about potential crossover matches. You can check out some highlights below:. On potential...
Note on Wrestler Sharing Videos From Tokyo Ahead of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Naomi, aka Trinity Fatu, is currently scheduled to be with Sasha Banks at tomorrow’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in Tokyo, Japan. Naomi has now posted some clips from earlier today on her Instagram Stories showing that she is currently now in Tokyo.
Pantoja’s Stardom Dream Queendom 2022 Review

December 29th, 2022 | Ryogoku Kokugikan Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan | Attendance: 3,869. I plan to be much more active in January after taking a vacation in December. This is a great start because I have been dying to see this and it’s now available on Stardom World. I plan on covering Stardom consistently in 2023.

