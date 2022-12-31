ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Syracuse guard Judah Mintz earns ACC Rookie of the Week honor for third time

Syracuse, N.Y. ― For the third time in the last four weeks, Syracuse guard Judah Mintz has been named the ACC’s Rookie of the Week. Mintz, a 6-foot-3 freshman, received the honor after a splendid performance in Syracuse’s 79-65 win over Boston College on Saturday. Mintz scored 18 points, dished out seven assists, grabbed three rebounds and picked off two steals in the Orange’s win.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Syracuse's Upset Bid Against #6 NC State Comes Up Just Short

New Year's Day left the Syracuse women’s basketball team with tears in their eyes as they lost their first home game to the #6 NC State Wolfpack 56-54. It all came down to one final play, and the result left fans speechless. “We did some things until the last second that says a lot about what we’re ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Five Takeaways: Syracuse 79 Boston College 65

Syracuse basketball beat Boston College 79-65 inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday. Here are five takeaways from the win.  1. Benny Williams This was a very encouraging performance from Benny Williams. He finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and two steals. Williams was ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball box score vs. Boston College

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 79-65 victory against Boston College on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU Men's Basketball vs. Boston College by The Post-Standard on Scribd. MORE...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Baldwinsville teen's season to remember with the Syracuse football team

Baldwinsville, N.Y. — A 16-year-old Baldwinsville teen who has cerebral palsy, became an official member of the Syracuse football team through Team Impact in August. Team Impact is a non-profit organization that pairs children facing serious illness and disability with college athletic teams across the country. Becoming involved with...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

A way-too-early look at the 2023 Syracuse football team

With the Syracuse football offseason officially underway, here’s a quick look at the 2023 Syracuse football team:. OFFENSE: First and foremost, the Orange lose running back Sean Tucker, who will forgo his final year of eligibility and enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Tucker finished his career with 3,182 career rushing yards, which ranks third in program history, trailing only Walter Reyes and Joe Morris.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

SU Returns From Holiday Break To Beat BC

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) — Jim Boeheim has been saying that the forwards need to play better in order for Syracuse to have a successful season. It seems that Benny Williams has taken that to heart. The sophomore forward had his best game of the season on Saturday scoring 16 points and pulling down 11 rebounds in helping the Orange to a 79-65 victory over Boston College.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse grinds out win over Boston College

Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange had to grind out a 79-65 win over the Boston College Eagles that was more of a struggle than the final score would indicate at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday. Syracuse’s offense went through fits and starts and its defense at times...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

25-year-old man shot in both legs Friday night in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police confirm a 25-year-old man was shot in both legs on Friday night. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Highland Street off Park Street for a shots fired call. When officers arrived to the scene, they found the 25-year-old...
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Restaurants near Syracuse that closed and opened in 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New York had a busy year in 2022 with the number of new restaurants that came and restaurants that closed. Either you lost your favorite place, or you found a new one, there was lots of change in the CNY restaurant world. Although we lost some well-known places like Anything […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

$10 million in state funding awarded to Syracuse nonprofits to revitalize city

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Revitalizing neighborhoods continues to be a priority for state and local leaders, but it’s been top of mind for the community advocates tasked with carrying out that responsibility for years. That’s why Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $10 million Downtown Revitalization award for the...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy