Syracuse guard Judah Mintz earns ACC Rookie of the Week honor for third time
Syracuse, N.Y. ― For the third time in the last four weeks, Syracuse guard Judah Mintz has been named the ACC’s Rookie of the Week. Mintz, a 6-foot-3 freshman, received the honor after a splendid performance in Syracuse’s 79-65 win over Boston College on Saturday. Mintz scored 18 points, dished out seven assists, grabbed three rebounds and picked off two steals in the Orange’s win.
ACC Basketball Power Rankings: North Carolina plummets, Pittsburgh rises
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The New Year brought a whole new look to the ACC Basketball Power Rankings. Two teams that had previously held the No. 1 spot earlier this season took some major falls this past week. North Carolina suffered its second conference loss of the season last week, while Virginia Tech dropped its second league game in a row.
Syracuse's Upset Bid Against #6 NC State Comes Up Just Short
New Year's Day left the Syracuse women’s basketball team with tears in their eyes as they lost their first home game to the #6 NC State Wolfpack 56-54. It all came down to one final play, and the result left fans speechless. “We did some things until the last second that says a lot about what we’re ...
Five Takeaways: Syracuse 79 Boston College 65
Syracuse basketball beat Boston College 79-65 inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday. Here are five takeaways from the win. 1. Benny Williams This was a very encouraging performance from Benny Williams. He finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and two steals. Williams was ...
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim continues search for small forward answers in Orange’s win over Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. – Through the first 14 games of the season, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim has been working through a problematic search for an answer at the small forward position. He has focused mainly on three players with vastly different games and one key similarity.
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 79-65 victory against Boston College on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU Men's Basketball vs. Boston College by The Post-Standard on Scribd. MORE...
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 79-65 victory against Boston College on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on...
cnycentral.com
Baldwinsville teen's season to remember with the Syracuse football team
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — A 16-year-old Baldwinsville teen who has cerebral palsy, became an official member of the Syracuse football team through Team Impact in August. Team Impact is a non-profit organization that pairs children facing serious illness and disability with college athletic teams across the country. Becoming involved with...
sujuiceonline.com
A way-too-early look at the 2023 Syracuse football team
With the Syracuse football offseason officially underway, here’s a quick look at the 2023 Syracuse football team:. OFFENSE: First and foremost, the Orange lose running back Sean Tucker, who will forgo his final year of eligibility and enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Tucker finished his career with 3,182 career rushing yards, which ranks third in program history, trailing only Walter Reyes and Joe Morris.
localsyr.com
SU Returns From Holiday Break To Beat BC
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) — Jim Boeheim has been saying that the forwards need to play better in order for Syracuse to have a successful season. It seems that Benny Williams has taken that to heart. The sophomore forward had his best game of the season on Saturday scoring 16 points and pulling down 11 rebounds in helping the Orange to a 79-65 victory over Boston College.
Best photos of the week in CNY high school winter sports (Week 5)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4. Here are our...
Syracuse grinds out win over Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange had to grind out a 79-65 win over the Boston College Eagles that was more of a struggle than the final score would indicate at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday. Syracuse’s offense went through fits and starts and its defense at times...
Syracuse holds off Boston College in game of runs to secure 79-65 victory (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the Boston College Eagles at 2 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will air on ACC Network. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game vs. Boston College to see the...
Update: Syracuse police in standoff near James and Teall, police robot now brought in
Update 3 p.m.: Syracuse police have brought in a robotic device commonly used to enter buildings and search buildings instead of officers. Sometimes they are used to communicate with a person too. A man can now be seen on a porch of the home where police have been trying to...
localsyr.com
25-year-old man shot in both legs Friday night in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police confirm a 25-year-old man was shot in both legs on Friday night. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Highland Street off Park Street for a shots fired call. When officers arrived to the scene, they found the 25-year-old...
14-hour standoff near James and Teall ends with Syracuse man in police custody
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was taken into custody early Tuesday, more than 14 hours after he barricaded himself inside his house on Shuart Avenue, city police said. Corey Gray, 44, of 407 Shuart Ave., is now facing menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and other charges, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
Pair robbed and beat their Syracuse neighbor with a hammer and a gun, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man and woman were arrested after robbing a man and beating him with a hammer and gun Monday, police said. Nicole Longmuir, 37, and Jeremiah Jones, 36, both of Syracuse, robbed and burglarized a man living in the same building as them at 1426 Lodi St., Syracuse police said in a criminal complaint filed in City Court.
Restaurants near Syracuse that closed and opened in 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New York had a busy year in 2022 with the number of new restaurants that came and restaurants that closed. Either you lost your favorite place, or you found a new one, there was lots of change in the CNY restaurant world. Although we lost some well-known places like Anything […]
Leonard Fishman: Syracuse orthodontist, professor, artist, family man: ‘He lived a great life’
Editor’s note: This is a feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. Prior to receiving a Lifetime Achievement award at the 2015 Syracuse Area Music Awards, Jon Fishman, drummer for the band Phish, confessed in an interview to being slightly embarrassed to get his honor.
localsyr.com
$10 million in state funding awarded to Syracuse nonprofits to revitalize city
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Revitalizing neighborhoods continues to be a priority for state and local leaders, but it’s been top of mind for the community advocates tasked with carrying out that responsibility for years. That’s why Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $10 million Downtown Revitalization award for the...
