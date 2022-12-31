ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LeBron James Shares How He Overcame ‘Crushing’ Ohio State Loss

The adamant Buckeyes fan did his best to ring in the new year on a positive note. Ohio State suffered a heartbreaking loss in the College Football Playoff semifinals Saturday night, coming up just short of beating defending national champion Georgia in a 42–41 barnburner in Atlanta. Perhaps no one was as upset as LeBron James, a noted Buckeyes fan.
COLUMBUS, OH
Robert Williams’s Thunderous Dunk Delays Celtics-Nuggets Game

One Boston star player criticized how the situation was handled. View the original article to see embedded media. In one of the more absurd moments of the NBA season thus far, Sunday night’s game between the Celtics and Nuggets was delayed for about 40 minutes because of a singular thunderous dunk.
DENVER, CO
NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Offers Stern Criticism of USC QB Caleb Williams

The college football analyst emphatically criticized the Trojans quarterback on Monday. View the original article to see embedded media. USC quarterback Caleb Williams had an impressive sophomore season for the Trojans, leading the program to the Cotton Bowl and winning the Heisman Trophy. However, it’s a decision he made outside...
LOS ANGELES, CA

