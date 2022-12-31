Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
MMA Fighting’s 2022 Robbery Review Rundown: Paddy Pimblett, Sean O’Malley, and why judging isn’t as bad as you think it is
After a 2021 that only had a handful of what I would consider genuine robberies (Maycee Barber vs. Miranda Maverick, I’m looking at you), and even less that registered on a wider viewership scale (Gleison Tibau vs. Rory MacDonald, anyone?), I was optimistic that 2022 would not only feature few judging controversies, but that fans, fighters and media would get even closer to being on the same page when it comes to scoring a fight.
MMAmania.com
Raphael Assuncao vs Kyler Phillips booked for UFC Vegas 71 on March 11
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has assembled an interesting bantamweight matchup for the upcoming UFC Vegas 71 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, scheduled for Sat., March 11, 2023 at The Theater inside Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada. Raphael Assuncao vs. Kyler Phillips. Assuncao (28-9), once considered one of the top...
Gillian Robertson Submits ‘Thug’ Rose Namajunas in 65-Seconds at Fury Pro Grappling 6 (Highlights)
Gillian Robertson made quick work of ‘Thug’ Rose Namajunas in the Fury Pro Grappling 6 main event on Friday night. Emanating from the 2300 Arena, previously known as the ECW Arena, in Philadelphia, Fury Pro stacked their final submission grappling event of the year with top names from the world of BJJ and MMA. In the headlining match, former two-time UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas met submission specialist Gillian Robertson in what turned out to be a short but entertaining contest.
MMA Fighting
UFC 283 free fight: Watch Glover Teixeira batter Anthony Smith for late finish
Glover Teixeira’s road to his first UFC title win got further solidified with a big time finish of a past title challenger. As the UFC was getting back to work during the COVID-19 pandemic, they headed to Jacksonville, Fla., where they hosted a slew of events — including the UFC Jacksonville fight night card headlined by Teixeira taking on Anthony Smith.
MMAmania.com
Deep Jewels champion Rin Nakai targets 2023 UFC return, Valentina Shevchenko: ‘I really wish my dream comes true’
Rin Nakai is ready to redeem herself on the ultimate proving ground. It’s been eight years since the current Deep Jewels Flyweight champion stepped foot in the Octagon. Her lone two appearances in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) resulted in Nakai’s only losses in her 27-fight career. Nakai, 36,...
TMZ.com
Bodybuilder Big Boy Guarantees Knockout Win Over Tito Ortiz, 'Retire His Ass!'
Bodybuilding star Big Boy -- who has millions of followers on social media -- is dead serious about boxing Tito Ortiz ... telling TMZ Sports he's gonna knock the ex-UFC legend into retirement!!!. The two sides have been jawing back-and-forth on the Internet recently ... with Ortiz claiming last month...
Boxing Icon Manny Pacquiao Signs with RIZIN, Says He Will Compete in 2023
Manny Pacquiao announced during the RIZIN FF 40 broadcast at Saitama Super Arena on Saturday that he had signed with the promotion and expects to compete in 2023. “A few months ago, I was here as a guest and today I have a very exciting announcement tonight,” Pacquiao said during an appearance at the event. “I have agreed with Rizin to fight next year, the date will soon be announced, and also my opponent that Rizin will choose. I’m open and excited to fight a Japanese fighter.”
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: I'll Fight Isaac Cruz Again, I'll Stop Him Next Time; I Did Lots Of Bullsh!t In First Bout
Gervonta Davis’ punches pack prodigious power. In 27 professional fights spanning 10 years, “Tank” has steamrolled through the competition with 25 knockouts. Davis’ toughest test to date came in 2021 when he faced Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz. Cruz lasted the full 12 rounds and lost...
Spinning Back Clique: MMA Junkie's major year-end awards debate
Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly live show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts. This week’s panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Nolan King and Danny Segura will join host “Gorgeous” George Garcia live at noon ET (9 a.m. PT) to discuss and debate MMA Junkie’s major year-end awards:
Tony Khan: I Would Love For Paige VanZant To Fight Again In AEW, She's Awesome
Tony Khan says he'd like to see Paige VanZant return to AEW for the right opponent. VanZant, a former UFC fighter who later signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, started appearing on AEW TV in 2021; she appeared alongside fighters from American Top Team on the September 15 episode of AEW Dynamite. VanZant then made a few appearances on AEW programming and signed with the company in March 2022. VanZant started feuding with Tay Conti and made her in-ring debut at AEW Double or Nothing 2022. There, she teamed up with Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page to defeat Conti, Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian. VanZant hasn't appeared on AEW TV since the pay-per-view.
Chael Sonnen: Alexander Volkanovski over Islam Makhachev at UFC 284 wouldn't be a big upset`
The way Chael Sonnen Alexander Volkanovski is a big risk for Islam Makhachev. Featherweight champion Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) will move up in weight to challenge lightweight champ Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) in the UFC 284 main event Feb. 11 at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. With Volkanovski...
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul ‘tired of beating these old dudes up,’ not interested in Cowboy Cerrone
Jake Paul wants a “real” challenge. “The Problem Child” kept his undefeated record intact in 2022 by picking up arguably his biggest victory yet. This past October, Paul (6-0) took on his third former mixed martial arts (MMA) champion in boxing. Unlike his past opponents, Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, however, Paul’s challenge of former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight kingpin and all-time great, Anderson Silva, rose to fame for his phenomenal striking.
MMAmania.com
Big Boy vs Bad Boy? Instagram bodybuilder wants to box Tito Ortiz, ex-UFC champ says ‘Let’s do it’
Move over Jizzy, there’s a new meathead in town. Instagram bodybuilder “Big Boy,” whose real name is ... probably not even worth the trip to Google to look up, appears to be using that old boxing trick of calling someone out by claiming they called him out.
UFC lightweight contender Damir Ismagulov announces retirement: “I am forced to end my sports career”
UFC lightweight contender Damir Ismagulov closes the curtain on his career and announces his retirement from MMA. On Sunday, Ismagulov revealed on Instagram that ongoing health issues had forced him to hang up the gloves. The 31-year-old didn’t give much away but thanked his followers for the support throughout his mixed martial arts career.
Yardbarker
Paige VanZant blows her fans away with her new year resolution in saucy pic
The former UFC star Paige VanZant has been quite successful outside of the octagon since she walked away from the sport of MMA. She has since gathered up a nice online following of over three million followers. And her New Years resolution is ‘New Year’s resolution……. be more me.’ As...
Aljamain Sterling responds after Marlon Vera insinuates he’s cheating with massive weight cuts: “You’re confusing me”
Aljamain Sterling is responding after Marlon Vera insinuated that he is cheating with his massive weight cuts. It was during an episode of the ‘Believe You Me’ podcast that Vera spoke of Sterling saying:. “Cutting that much weight is cheating to me. You’re kind of a pu**y if...
MiddleEasy
