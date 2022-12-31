Tony Khan says he'd like to see Paige VanZant return to AEW for the right opponent. VanZant, a former UFC fighter who later signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, started appearing on AEW TV in 2021; she appeared alongside fighters from American Top Team on the September 15 episode of AEW Dynamite. VanZant then made a few appearances on AEW programming and signed with the company in March 2022. VanZant started feuding with Tay Conti and made her in-ring debut at AEW Double or Nothing 2022. There, she teamed up with Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page to defeat Conti, Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian. VanZant hasn't appeared on AEW TV since the pay-per-view.

