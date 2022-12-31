ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite County, MT

Comments / 0

Related
96.3 The Blaze

New Addition to Western Montana Hunting and Hiking Public Lands

The Blackfoot Corridor will be widening even more for outdoor recreation lovers in western Montana. According to a press release published in the Seeley Lake Pathfinder, the Bureau of Land Management announced that there will now be more access to high-quality hunting and hiking opportunities, with the BLM's new acquisition of 6,578 acres along the Blackfoot River. If this sounds familiar, maybe it's because it's an add-on to an acquisition plan that began earlier this year.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Missoula PD asking for help identifying a person regarding a stolen truck

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man regarding a stolen truck. MPD shared a photo of the individual, saying he is wearing a woman’s stocking cap taken from inside the truck and is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Unattended candle starts fire in Missoula apartment

MISSOULA, Mont. - An unattended candle started a fire in the Parkside Apartments in Missoula Friday. The Missoula Fire Department responded to the apartments around 11:10 pm for a report of smoke and flames coming from an apartment on the 2nd floor. When the first fire engine arrived on scene,...
MISSOULA, MT
crimereads.com

A Murder on the Margins, and a Death That Would Haunt One Writer for Years to Come

Emotions ran high in the university town of Missoula, Montana, on April 12, 2010. Police termed it “a night of chaos,” with rowdy demonstrators and counter-protesters clogging the streets around City Hall. Within, a tense debate ran well past midnight over what would become Montana’s first nondiscrimination ordinance against LGBTQ+ people.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula Co. launches blog tracking bills in state legislature

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana’s 2023 legislative session gets underway Monday, and officials in Missoula County are prepared to track hundreds of bills that could impact county operations. The county launched a blog to communicate those impacts and publicly share the county’s stance on specific bills. They expect...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Woman hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Butte

BUTTE, Mont. — A woman was sent to the hospital in Butte on Thursday evening after being struck by a vehicle. Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester tells NBC Montana the woman was struck by a vehicle at the 900 block of East Front Street. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Grazing and agriculture conference in Missoula will cover innovation, marketing

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana State University Extension in Missoula County will host the annual Western Montana Grazing and Agriculture Conference in the Garden City this January. The two-day conference highlights innovative strategies and marketing options that producers use to manage land. Keynote speaker Cory Miller will talk about...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Man shot in Kalispell, 1 man arrested

MISSOULA, Mont. — A man was hospitalized in Kalispell Friday night after a shooting on West Reserve Drive. Police received a call at 9:34 p.m. that a man was shot outside the Town Pump gas station. Officers said three men got into an altercation outside the gas station. At...
MISSOULA, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana

I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Prepare for -30 as Missoula sees worst cold in decades

The National Weather Service is warning residents all across Western Montana to prepare for the coldest temperatures in 40 years, as an extremely strong push of Arctic air blasts across the state. In fact, temperatures dropping to as much as 30-below zero in Missoula may make you forget the heavy...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Butte girls softball league seeks funds to give aging field a facelift

HELENA, Mont. — The Copper City Softball Little League has seen impressive growth since its founding in 2017, but conditions at their home fields are preventing it from flourishing even more. That’s why the league board began a capital campaign to finance much-needed renovations to Longfellow Fields. The...
BUTTE, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?

When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy