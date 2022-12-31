CHP Officers increase enforcement ahead of New Year’s Day

BUELLTON, Calif.- CHP Officers are stepping up enforcements ahead of New Year’s Day.

The holiday season can be deadly when it comes to drunk driving.

Officers say there is potential for more people driving under the influence this weekend.

This week officers will be on patrol enforcing DUI's.

If you're going to be a designated driver, officers say don't drink any alcohol or use any drugs.

“CHP is implementing an MEP or maximum enforcement period where we have as many officers we can out there on the road making enforcement stops, making sure that we're getting, speeders off the road, people that aren't wearing their seatbelts, that they're not driving distracted, that they're not driving impaired by either drugs or alcohol, getting reckless drivers off of the road. We want to get that message out there that CHP is going to be out there with a zero tolerance policy. Our MEP starts tonight at 6:00 and it goes until Tuesday at 6:00 in the morning," said Officer Michael Griffith Buellton CHP.

Since more accidents happen in the rain, officers are reminding drivers to slow down.

“Turn on your headlights, make sure defroster is working so you have a good vision and a good view out of your windshield. And for everybody, for the officers, tow truck operators that are on the side of the road trying to get people, you know, out of the road or off the side of the road and to their destination. So yeah we're expecting multiple days of rain this week. So, yeah, we just encourage everybody to get to your destination safely," said Officer Michael Griffith.

