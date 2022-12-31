ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Demani Richardson, Texas A&M safety, announces plans for 2023 season

Demani Richardson, a veteran safety at Texas A&M, has announced his intentions for the 2023 season. Richardson, who was the Aggies’ leading tackler in 2022 with 74 tackles, announced on social media that he would return for another season in 2023. He also had 5 passes broken up, and 2 forced fumbles along with an interception. Next season will be his fifth with the Aggies, and he’s been a consistent contributor throughout his career, starting in 2019 when he made 11 starts and appeared in 12 games as a freshman.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
myaggienation.com

Texas A&M women's basketball team to host Florida on Sunday

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will look to christen the new year with a victory in its Southeastern Conference home opener against Florida at 1 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena. “Hopefully our environment will be really good tomorrow on New Year’s Day,” A&M head coach Joni Taylor said....
COLLEGE STATION, TX
myaggienation.com

Florida uses late surge to pull out 55-48 victory over A&M

Three offensive rebounds and a 3-point shot were the difference in Florida’s 55-48 victory over Texas A&M in Southeastern Conference women’s basketball action Sunday afternoon at Reed Arena. Florida (12-3, 1-1), which trailed for much of the second half, took a 46-44 lead on a driving layup by...
GAINESVILLE, FL
KBTX.com

Brazos County hospital welcomes its first baby of 2023

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph Health in College Station welcomed its first baby of the new year. The baby’s name is Madilynn Renee Breeding, and she was born at 2:31 a.m. on Sunday to Madison Breeding. According to St. Joseph Health in College Station, there have been...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox44news.com

Bryan woman killed in Burleson County crash

Burleson County, Tx (FOX44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a 33-year-old Bryan woman was killed in a Saturday afternoon traffic crash near Snook in Burleson County. DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said it happened about 2:30 p.m. Saturday on FM-60 – about four miles west of Snook....
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

One dead, one hospitalized in one-vehicle crash

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-year-old from College Station died in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning. Texas DPS Troopers are investigating the crash which happened around 2:00 a.m. on Elmo Weedon Rd. Troopers say a 2010 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound and drove off the road through a barbed wire fence and into a tree.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

One person dead in Burleson County crash

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Texas DPS confirmed with KBTX one person has died in a crash on Highway 60 in Burleson County. DPS said two vehicles were involved. Sources tell KBTX Highway 60 eastbound is closed just west of FM 3058. We are still working to gather more information.
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Gloria Kennard ‘God is Good’ luncheon served over 300 meals

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman closed out the year on Saturday by providing those in need with a free New Year’s Eve lunch. It was all part of Gloria Kennard’s 4th annual free New Year’s Luncheon also known as the ‘God is Good’ Luncheon. The luncheon was held from noon until 3 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Bryan. It’s normally held on New Year’s Day, but because it takes place on a Sunday this year the luncheon was moved to Saturday so it could be held at the church. A variety of different food was served such as turkey, ham, black-eyed peas, pies, and more. Over 300 meals were served.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $625,000

The search is over! This immaculate, light and bright beauty sits on a large open lot in the desirable neighborhood of The Crossing at Lick Creek. From the moment you enter, you’re welcomed by natural light pouring through the many windows that span across the main living and dining space. The huge quartz kitchen island is wonderful for entertaining friends and family or for prepping all your favorite meals. The primary bedroom is privately located down a hallway off of the kitchen, and has an amazing bathroom with two sinks and a separate tub with large shower. The large primary closet with dual dressers connects to the spacious laundry room with a window and the mudroom area. There’s plenty of extra entertainment space with an additional bonus room / play room that is centrally located to the extra bedrooms - each featuring built in desks for those who work from home or for a homework study nook. An additional 4th bedroom is located near the front of the home and offers it's own private full sized bathroom as well. This space is great for guests or an in home office. This property also features a custom designed garage with an additional door leading out to the backyard space. Endless outdoor opportunities with large vaulted ceiling back porch and large open spaced yard. Don't miss this opportunity to make this beautiful home yours!
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Police arrest driver on DWI charge after Greens Prairie Rd crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police arrested a driver Friday morning following a rollover crash involving another vehicle in College Station. The collision happened just after 1:00 a.m. in the 2000 block of Greens Prairie Road near Castlegate Drive. Lauren Shilling, 23, of College Station was driving an SUV when...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan residents help officer after being shot during traffic stop

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a police officer was shot on Thursday trying to conduct a traffic stop, a few Bryan residents aided the wounded officer until they were able to receive the proper medical treatment. Jason Allen and Adam Richardson were inside Allen’s home watching a football game when...
BRYAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy