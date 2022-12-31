ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Marconews.com

Legacy: Barbara Walters, RBG, Nancy Pelosi and the badass women of the Silent Generation

Endlessly curious, fiercely competitive and sometimes ruthless, Barbara Walters became the most celebrated interviewer on television of her era – against the odds. It was only in 1974, not ancient history, that Walters became the first female co-host of a morning show, and one of such second-class status that her male co-host was guaranteed the first three questions in an interview before Walters was allowed to speak. Two years later, she became the first woman to co-host an evening network news show, an unhappy experience and one she feared at the time might doom her career.
Marconews.com

'I'm saying yes': Robin Roberts and longtime partner Amber Laign are getting married

“Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts and her longtime partner, Amber Laign, are tying the knot in 2023. During a conversation on the ABC morning show with author and motivational speaker Gabby Bernstein, Bernstein asked Roberts what she’s a “yes for” this year. “I’m hesitating because...

Comments / 0

Community Policy