Marconews.com
Legacy: Barbara Walters, RBG, Nancy Pelosi and the badass women of the Silent Generation
Endlessly curious, fiercely competitive and sometimes ruthless, Barbara Walters became the most celebrated interviewer on television of her era – against the odds. It was only in 1974, not ancient history, that Walters became the first female co-host of a morning show, and one of such second-class status that her male co-host was guaranteed the first three questions in an interview before Walters was allowed to speak. Two years later, she became the first woman to co-host an evening network news show, an unhappy experience and one she feared at the time might doom her career.
Andy Cohen says he 'didn't see' Anderson Cooper greet Ryan Seacrest during New Year's Eve special
Andy Cohen is kicking off the new year by clearing the air. During his Sirius XM “Radio Andy” show Wednesday, the television host addressed a claim made by “Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve” host Ryan Seacrest that Cohen ignored his greeting during his CNN New Year’s Eve special with CNN news anchor Anderson Cooper.
'Today' Fans Are Losing It Over Hoda Kotb’s Huge Career Announcement: 'Can’t Wait!!'
Prepare to see – and hear – a lot more of Hoda Kotb in 2023, as the Today Show host just revealed that her highly-acclaimed podcast will be returning for another exciting season later this year!. Hoda Kotb’s Podcast Is Returning For A Third Season. On December...
'I'm saying yes': Robin Roberts and longtime partner Amber Laign are getting married
“Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts and her longtime partner, Amber Laign, are tying the knot in 2023. During a conversation on the ABC morning show with author and motivational speaker Gabby Bernstein, Bernstein asked Roberts what she’s a “yes for” this year. “I’m hesitating because...
Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers list snubs Celine Dion, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber, more
Rolling Stone has ruffled feathers with its updated 200 Greatest Singers of All Time list. The publication started the New Year with an update to its rankings, which began in 2008, honoring the best vocalists in pop music. This time around, the list excludes powerhouses like Celine Dion, Pink, Justin...
