Endlessly curious, fiercely competitive and sometimes ruthless, Barbara Walters became the most celebrated interviewer on television of her era – against the odds. It was only in 1974, not ancient history, that Walters became the first female co-host of a morning show, and one of such second-class status that her male co-host was guaranteed the first three questions in an interview before Walters was allowed to speak. Two years later, she became the first woman to co-host an evening network news show, an unhappy experience and one she feared at the time might doom her career.

1 DAY AGO