Deepti Kapoor's 'Age of Vice,' Rachel Hawkins' 'The Villa': 5 new must-read books this week

In search of something good to read? USA TODAY's Barbara VanDenburgh scopes out the shelves for this week’s hottest new book releases. All books are on sale Tuesday. For more must-read book recommendations, check out the 20 books we can't wait to read this winter, including Prince Harry's memoir "Spare," Salman Rushdie's "Victory City" and Colleen Hoover's latest; our favorite books of 2022 that received perfect 4-star reviews; and the juiciest celebrity memoirs released last year from Matthew Perry, Tom Felton, William Shatner, Jennette McCurdy and more.

