California couple killed in Yosemite National Park rockslide identified by park officials
A married couple from San Jose, California, was killed in a rockslide at Yosemite National Park on Tuesday, park officials said.
Rockfall closes Big Oak Road in Yosemite National Park
The weekend storm is already creating dangerous conditions on roadways as Yosemite National Park reported another rockfall yesterday.
2 dead after rockfall in Yosemite National Park, sheriff says
Two people are dead after a rockfall occurred Tuesday at Yosemite National Park in Northern California, the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office told CNN.
Actor Jeremy Renner in critical condition after snow plow accident
Actor Jeremy Renner, known for playing Hawkeye in several Marvel blockbusters, suffered a "traumatic injury" from a snow plow he was operating near his home in Nevada, a local sheriff's office and US media said on Monday. "We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today," Renner's representative told The Hollywood Reporter.
13 bison killed in crash with semi near Yellowstone National Park entrance, cops say
Bison’s dark coats make them hard to spot after dark, and their eyes don’t reflect headlights the way deer eyes do.
Man falls to his death in Death Valley National Park after rappelling 'mistake'
A 54-year-old man fell 30 feet to his death earlier in December while he was canyoneering alone in California's Death Valley National Park's Mosaic Canyon.
Yellowstone National Park Backpackers Say They ‘Had to Flee’ After Bison Approached Them
In National Parks all across the country, tourists behaving irresponsibly seems to be a daily occurrence. Everywhere you look, there are park visitors standing inches from boiling geysers; approaching angry elk, moose, and bison; and throwing random objects into the Grand Canyon for no reason at all. It’s such a common sight, in fact, that there are entire social media pages dedicated to the topic (and rightfully berating the offenders).
13 Bison Die After Being Struck by Vehicles Near Yellowstone National Park
13 bison died after being struck by multiple vehicles on U.S. Highway 191 in southwest Montana. NBC Montana reports that the bison were either immediately killed or had to be euthanized following the collisions. The incident occurred north of the town of West Yellowstone, the western entrance of Yellowstone National Park.
NBCMontana
Yellowstone National Park: Consider delaying travel into park
MISSOULA, Mont. — Yellowstone National Park sent out a text alert Wednesday morning, encouraging travelers to delay entrance into the park as an intense winter storm, followed by dangerous cold, hits Montana. The alert says there are hazardous road conditions requiring extreme caution near the Temporary North Entrance.
Yellowstone Revealed: Bullfrogs and tropical fish in the Tetons
When there’s snow on the Tetons, the temperature here can go 20 to 30 below zero. So it’s not a natural place for bullfrogs and tropical fish.
Free Entry Into National Parks 2023 in the United States for Certain Days
The United States has some of the most scenic topography in the world. To preserve the diversification of natural settings around the vastness of this country, a system of national parks was created in 1916 currently known as the National Park Service, which is a bureau of the United States Department of the Interior.
Generals Highway in Sequoia National Park reopens after mudslides
Generals Highway in Sequoia National Park remains closed due to recent rock and mudslides.
