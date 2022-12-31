GREENWOOD, Neb. -- With I-80 Speedway closing in Greenwood, the business will be having an auction of their equipment. The online auction will start with the preview date on Jan. 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The bidding will go from Jan. 9 until Jan. 16 and will have staggering closing times for each of the five rings. Steffes Group, Inc. was hired to help with the auction.

