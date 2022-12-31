Read full article on original website
Snow follows ice early Tuesday morning in northeast Nebraska
WINSIDE, Neb. -- Icy rain and early-morning thunderstorms greeted rural Wayne County early Tuesday morning. Now that ice is being covered by mid-morning snow. While roads crews have yet to clean off many rural communities, several state NDOT vehicles were out late Monday night. Highway 35 between Wayne and Norfolk...
Dangerous ice, snow storm forecast to hit Central Nebraska
KEARNEY, NE — Forecasters say a significant winter storm could cause problems across Central Nebraska on Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the region including Phelps, Dawson, Buffalo, Custer, Sherman, Howard, Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties. The warning lasts from 6:00 A.M. Monday until noon on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Adams, Clay, Franklin and Webster counties for the same time frame.
I-80 Speedway holding auction of contents to prepare for closing
GREENWOOD, Neb. -- With I-80 Speedway closing in Greenwood, the business will be having an auction of their equipment. The online auction will start with the preview date on Jan. 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The bidding will go from Jan. 9 until Jan. 16 and will have staggering closing times for each of the five rings. Steffes Group, Inc. was hired to help with the auction.
Three teens in custody after crashing a reportedly stolen vehicle in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Three Lincoln teens were taken into custody after they reportedly stole a truck and hit another car with it. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 1300 block of S 10th St. on Tuesday around 3:50 p.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle.
Lincoln man arrested for Sunday morning shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 36-year-old Lincoln man suspected of shooting two people early Sunday is in custody. Lincoln Police arrested Frederick Gooch without incident on Sunday, according to LPD Capt. Todd Kockan. Kocian said LPD is still investigating the shooting that sent two people to the hospital shortly after 3:00...
Lincoln welcomes first baby of the year
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln baby has earned the distinction of being the first birth of 2023. Dylan and Rachel Christianson welcomed their child, John-David, at 7:56 a.m. The capital city's newest citizen was delivered by Dr. Benjamin Byers of Bryan Health's Center for Maternal & Fetal Care. The youngster...
Nebraska State Patrol investigating deaths in Butler County
DAVID CITY - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident in which two adults were found dead in a home in David City. The discovery occurred Friday afternoon after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office was called by family members to conduct a welfare check at a home along North 4th Street in David City.
Man arrested after reportedly knocking out another man in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man after officers reportedly saw him knock out another man. LPD said officers were in the area of 14th St. and O St. on Dec. 31 at 11:45 p.m. when one of them reportedly saw an altercation between two men. Officials...
Norfolk man arrested after being on the run for almost a year
NORFOLK, Neb. -- After almost a year on the run, a Norfolk man was arrested on Monday. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said 55-year-old Brad Tuttle, of Norfolk, had an arrest warrant issued for him in March 2022. Tuttle was wanted for burglary, felony theft, and criminal trespass. His charges are reportedly connected to a break-in from early last year that occurred at the Rock Company, west of Stanton.
NPD: Madison County employee arrested for multiple charges following argument with juvenile
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested a woman on multiple charges following an argument on Saturday. The Norfolk Police Division said they were called to a home on Saturday around 5:20 p.m. for a disturbance between an adult staff member from the Madison County Attorney's office and a juvenile female.
Platte County Sheriff's Office seeking suspect after reported theft at storage facility
COLUMBUS, Neb. – Authorities in eastern Nebraska are seeking help in locating a theft suspect. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft at a storage unit facility west of Columbus. The suspect allegedly broke into a lockbox containing the payments for the storage units. According to...
Man arrested for alleged assault involving dog leash in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 36-year-old man is in custody after allegedly wrapping a dog leash around another man's neck during a Sunday night altercation in northeast Nebraska. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to the area of 3rd Street and Norfolk Avenue for an assault that had occurred between two males.
Norfolk Police Division arrests three people over the New Year weekend for drug crimes
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Over the New Year weekend, authorities in northeast Nebraska made multiple arrests for drug crimes. On Dec. 31, 2022 around 1:16 p.m., the Norfolk Police Division said officers were called to a residence in the 1400 block of Blaine St. for a disturbance. When officers arrived, they...
