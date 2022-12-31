ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, NE

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Snow follows ice early Tuesday morning in northeast Nebraska

WINSIDE, Neb. -- Icy rain and early-morning thunderstorms greeted rural Wayne County early Tuesday morning. Now that ice is being covered by mid-morning snow. While roads crews have yet to clean off many rural communities, several state NDOT vehicles were out late Monday night. Highway 35 between Wayne and Norfolk...
WAYNE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Dangerous ice, snow storm forecast to hit Central Nebraska

KEARNEY, NE — Forecasters say a significant winter storm could cause problems across Central Nebraska on Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the region including Phelps, Dawson, Buffalo, Custer, Sherman, Howard, Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties. The warning lasts from 6:00 A.M. Monday until noon on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Adams, Clay, Franklin and Webster counties for the same time frame.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

I-80 Speedway holding auction of contents to prepare for closing

GREENWOOD, Neb. -- With I-80 Speedway closing in Greenwood, the business will be having an auction of their equipment. The online auction will start with the preview date on Jan. 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The bidding will go from Jan. 9 until Jan. 16 and will have staggering closing times for each of the five rings. Steffes Group, Inc. was hired to help with the auction.
GREENWOOD, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man arrested for Sunday morning shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 36-year-old Lincoln man suspected of shooting two people early Sunday is in custody. Lincoln Police arrested Frederick Gooch without incident on Sunday, according to LPD Capt. Todd Kockan. Kocian said LPD is still investigating the shooting that sent two people to the hospital shortly after 3:00...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln welcomes first baby of the year

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln baby has earned the distinction of being the first birth of 2023. Dylan and Rachel Christianson welcomed their child, John-David, at 7:56 a.m. The capital city's newest citizen was delivered by Dr. Benjamin Byers of Bryan Health's Center for Maternal & Fetal Care. The youngster...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska State Patrol investigating deaths in Butler County

DAVID CITY - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident in which two adults were found dead in a home in David City. The discovery occurred Friday afternoon after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office was called by family members to conduct a welfare check at a home along North 4th Street in David City.
DAVID CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man arrested after reportedly knocking out another man in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man after officers reportedly saw him knock out another man. LPD said officers were in the area of 14th St. and O St. on Dec. 31 at 11:45 p.m. when one of them reportedly saw an altercation between two men. Officials...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk man arrested after being on the run for almost a year

NORFOLK, Neb. -- After almost a year on the run, a Norfolk man was arrested on Monday. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said 55-year-old Brad Tuttle, of Norfolk, had an arrest warrant issued for him in March 2022. Tuttle was wanted for burglary, felony theft, and criminal trespass. His charges are reportedly connected to a break-in from early last year that occurred at the Rock Company, west of Stanton.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man arrested for alleged assault involving dog leash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 36-year-old man is in custody after allegedly wrapping a dog leash around another man's neck during a Sunday night altercation in northeast Nebraska. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to the area of 3rd Street and Norfolk Avenue for an assault that had occurred between two males.
NORFOLK, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy