ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

No. 10 UCLA plays USC in conference matchup

USC Trojans (11-4, 3-1 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (13-2, 4-0 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 UCLA takes on USC in a matchup of Pac-12 teams. The Bruins are 8-0 in home games. UCLA is 10-2 against opponents with a winning record. The Trojans are...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

UT Rio Grande Valley faces Seattle U after Johnston's 31-point showing

Seattle U Redhawks (10-4, 1-0 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (8-6, 0-2 WAC) BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley hosts the Seattle U Redhawks after Will Johnston scored 31 points in UT Rio Grande Valley's 94-88 overtime loss to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. The Vaqueros are 7-0 in...
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

Gray whale calf born in front of amazed crowd off California

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — Spectators on a Southern California whale-watching cruise were excited when they spotted a gray whale, then amazed when the giant mammal gave birth right in front of them. The birth and the first moments of the calf's life were recorded on cellphone and drone...
DANA POINT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy