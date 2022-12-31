ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State women take down No. 10 UCLA 77-72

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — No. 10 UCLA wasn’t the same team without leading scorer Charisma Osborne and Oregon State took advantage of her absence. Raegan Beers had 22 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Beavers (9-5, 1-2 Pac-12) in a 77-72 win on Sunday. It was Oregon State’s first victory of the season against a ranked opponent.
Kneepkens, No. 11 Utah hold off Washington 61-53

SEATTLE (AP) — Gianna Kneepkens scored 18 points and No. 11 Utah pulled out a 61-53 win over Washington on Sunday in the undefeated Utes' worse offensive game of the season. Alissa Pili added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Utes (14-0, 3-0 Pac-12 Conference), who average 90.8 points a game, second in the country.
Defending champion Georgia vs. Cinderella TCU for CFP title

After the best semifinal day in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff, the title game will match the defending national champion against the closest thing the sport has had in years to a Cinderella team. Article continues below this ad. It will be No. 1 Georgia (14-0) looking...
2 arrested in power substation vandalism in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — Two men have been arrested and charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state, attacks that left thousands without power over the holidays, and one suspect told authorities they did it so they could break into a business and steal money, U.S. authorities said Tuesday. Matthew...
Gray whale calf born in front of amazed crowd off California

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — Spectators on a Southern California whale-watching cruise were excited when they spotted a gray whale, then amazed when the giant mammal gave birth right in front of them. Article continues below this ad. The birth and the first moments of the calf's life were...
