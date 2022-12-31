ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

delawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware gas price soars past national figure

Delaware’s gas price is now well above the national average as the run-up that began over the holidays continues. Prices rose two cents a gallon to $3.26 between Sunday and Monday. That’s up a whopping 34 cents from a week ago, but still nearly 20 cents lower than a month ago, AAA reported.
DELAWARE STATE
KUTV

GALLERY: Snow sculptures popping up across Utah

UTAH (KUTV) — While Utah has not seen its regular blue skies and sunshine in quite some time, residents across the state have proven that they know how to have the most fun despite stormy circumstances. Whether it be in the form of a snowman, snow throne or snow...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

GALLERY: Utah fans gather in Pasadena for Rose Bowl game

PASADENA, Calif. (KUTV) — The 109th edition of the Rose Bowl will feature the two-time Pac-12 champion Utah Utes and ninth-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions. Our 2News team is in Pasadena to talk with fans and cover the big game. This story will continue to be updated leading up...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Avalanche warning expires, dangers downgraded ahead of next storm

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An avalanche warning issued Monday expired Tuesday at 6 a.m., and danger levels were downgraded for multiple Utah mountain ranges. Although the warning is no longer active, avalanche dangers remained high for the Uintas, Skyline and Abajos regions as Logan, Ogden, Salt Lake, Provo and Moab mountains were moved to considerable danger.
UTAH STATE
Maryland Reporter

Tired of being kicked by a mule, State Sen. Chris West has some proposals on the future of the Republican Party in Maryland

As we begin the new year, I want to reflect on the future of the Maryland Republican Party. My friends who are either Republicans or who think it in the best interest of Maryland to have a viable two-party system will want to read on. My friends from the other side of the aisle who feel it would be best for Maryland to be a one-party state should probably just delete this message.
MARYLAND STATE
KUTV

Scattered power outages affecting 10,000+ Utahns

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over a dozen reported power outages have affected more than 10,000 Utah residents Sunday afternoon. The outage locator pictured below created by representatives of Rocky Mountain Power showcases just several of the outages throughout the Salt Lake and Metro-Jordan Valley area. Rocky Mountain officials...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Center Square

Republicans criticize Delaware's tightening tailpipe rules

(The Center Square) — Delaware is planning to enact some of the most stringent regulations for vehicle emissions in the nation, as the Carey administration seeks to curb tailpipe pollution that are contributing to greenhouse gas emissions. The new regulations, drafted by the state Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, would adopt California's newly approved Advanced Clean Cars II standards, which require vehicle manufacturers to sell an increasing percentage of new zero-emission passenger cars and light-duty trucks in model years 2026 through 2035. ...
DELAWARE STATE
aminerdetail.com

A Republican State Senator’s Plan To Revive A ‘Demoralized and Defeated’ MDGOP

Maryland Republican State Senator Chris West of Baltimore County released a seven-point plan to revive the MDGOP after state Republicans suffered stinging election losses in 2022. Senator West‘s letter below. As we begin the new year, I want to reflect on the future of the Maryland Republican Party. My...
KUTV

Avalanche danger remains high as UDOT reopens Little Cottonwood

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As many Utahns headed for the slopes during the federally-recognized New Year holiday, the Utah Avalanche Center issued avalanche warnings for every range of mountains that it reports on. Mountains in the Logan, Ogden, Uintas, Salt Lake, Provo, Skylnie, Moab, Abajos and Southwest regions...
UTAH STATE
insidernj.com

New Jersey 2022 Politician of the Year – Senator Michael Testa, Jr. – who is also the Jersey Republican to watch in 2023

No New Jersey columnist criticized New Jersey Republican State Senator Mike Testa, Jr. more scathingly than I. I was, of course, not well disposed to Testa, given my status as an outspoken passionate critic of Donald Trump and Testa’s role as New Jersey Chair of the 2020 Trump for President campaign. Our most significant policy difference was with regard to Critical Race Theory (CRT), which I favor and Testa opposes.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Proposed Constitutional Amendment In New Jersey Would Allow Volunteer Firefighters, First Aid Members To Not Pay Property Tax

A newly proposed constitutional amendment in New Jersey would authorize municipalities to provide a property tax credit to volunteer firefighters or volunteer first aid squad members, including Hatzolah members, of up to 100% for their primary residence. According to the proposed amendment, the governing body of a municipality, by ordinance,...
NEW JERSEY STATE

