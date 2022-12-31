Read full article on original website
Delaware gas price soars past national figure
Delaware’s gas price is now well above the national average as the run-up that began over the holidays continues. Prices rose two cents a gallon to $3.26 between Sunday and Monday. That’s up a whopping 34 cents from a week ago, but still nearly 20 cents lower than a month ago, AAA reported.
Pa., Philadelphia lose tens of thousands in population, U.S. Census Bureau says
Pennsylvania lost about 40,000 people from July 2021 to July 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The state had the fourth-biggest population decline in America during that time.
GALLERY: Snow sculptures popping up across Utah
UTAH (KUTV) — While Utah has not seen its regular blue skies and sunshine in quite some time, residents across the state have proven that they know how to have the most fun despite stormy circumstances. Whether it be in the form of a snowman, snow throne or snow...
Crews continue power restoration efforts throughout Utah, thousands still affected
UTAH (KUTV) — Representatives of Rocky Mountain Power said crews are continuing to work to restore power to all Utah customers. By 3 p.m. on Monday, the agency reported 377 outages in Utah affecting 2,661 customers, a huge and fast improvement from Sunday when nearly 12,000 Utahns were without power by noon.
GALLERY: Utah fans gather in Pasadena for Rose Bowl game
PASADENA, Calif. (KUTV) — The 109th edition of the Rose Bowl will feature the two-time Pac-12 champion Utah Utes and ninth-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions. Our 2News team is in Pasadena to talk with fans and cover the big game. This story will continue to be updated leading up...
Avalanche warning expires, dangers downgraded ahead of next storm
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An avalanche warning issued Monday expired Tuesday at 6 a.m., and danger levels were downgraded for multiple Utah mountain ranges. Although the warning is no longer active, avalanche dangers remained high for the Uintas, Skyline and Abajos regions as Logan, Ogden, Salt Lake, Provo and Moab mountains were moved to considerable danger.
Tired of being kicked by a mule, State Sen. Chris West has some proposals on the future of the Republican Party in Maryland
As we begin the new year, I want to reflect on the future of the Maryland Republican Party. My friends who are either Republicans or who think it in the best interest of Maryland to have a viable two-party system will want to read on. My friends from the other side of the aisle who feel it would be best for Maryland to be a one-party state should probably just delete this message.
Scattered power outages affecting 10,000+ Utahns
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over a dozen reported power outages have affected more than 10,000 Utah residents Sunday afternoon. The outage locator pictured below created by representatives of Rocky Mountain Power showcases just several of the outages throughout the Salt Lake and Metro-Jordan Valley area. Rocky Mountain officials...
Maryland General Assembly to consider ways to entice you — and your neighbor — to buy electric cars
Baltimore County officials expect to encourage installation of more all-electric vehicle charging stations in the coming years. Editor’s note: This is part of WYPR’s ongoing coverage of the environment in Maryland known as Climate Change In Your Backyard. If you’ve been thinking about buying an electric car but...
Republicans criticize Delaware's tightening tailpipe rules
(The Center Square) — Delaware is planning to enact some of the most stringent regulations for vehicle emissions in the nation, as the Carey administration seeks to curb tailpipe pollution that are contributing to greenhouse gas emissions. The new regulations, drafted by the state Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, would adopt California's newly approved Advanced Clean Cars II standards, which require vehicle manufacturers to sell an increasing percentage of new zero-emission passenger cars and light-duty trucks in model years 2026 through 2035. ...
Heavy snowstorm closes Utah ski resorts, leaves hundreds without power
SUNDANCE, Utah (KUTV) — Many of the approximately 300 homes in a Sundance community remained without power on Sunday night. Teams around Utah have been working to restore power as a winter storm left thousands in the dark. Heavy snow also led to downed trees and snow-covered roads that...
A Republican State Senator’s Plan To Revive A ‘Demoralized and Defeated’ MDGOP
Maryland Republican State Senator Chris West of Baltimore County released a seven-point plan to revive the MDGOP after state Republicans suffered stinging election losses in 2022. Senator West‘s letter below. As we begin the new year, I want to reflect on the future of the Maryland Republican Party. My...
Democrat voted Pennsylvania speaker, foiling GOP hopes
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Democrat who promised to govern as an independent was elected speaker of the narrowly divided Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Tuesday on the strength of about a dozen GOP votes. Rep. Mark Rozzi was elected speaker by a vote of 115-85 after Republicans were unable...
Group accused of stealing thousands in fragrances from Pennsylvania Ulta Beauty stores
WEST WHITELAND TWP, Pa. - Three Delaware women were arrested in Chester County after police say the trio robbed an Ulta beauty store and other retailers in neighboring counties. West Whiteland Township Police shared surveillance video that allegedly shows the women brazenly filling store baskets with thousands worth of fragrances...
Avalanche danger remains high as UDOT reopens Little Cottonwood
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As many Utahns headed for the slopes during the federally-recognized New Year holiday, the Utah Avalanche Center issued avalanche warnings for every range of mountains that it reports on. Mountains in the Logan, Ogden, Uintas, Salt Lake, Provo, Skylnie, Moab, Abajos and Southwest regions...
Delaware could join California in 2035 ban on sales of gas-powered cars
Delaware appears ready to get even more serious about cutting air pollution, by mandating that all new cars sold in the state be electric by 2035. The move is designed to cut Delaware’s main source of air pollution, which is currently the tailpipes of cars and trucks that travel on state roadways.
New Jersey 2022 Politician of the Year – Senator Michael Testa, Jr. – who is also the Jersey Republican to watch in 2023
No New Jersey columnist criticized New Jersey Republican State Senator Mike Testa, Jr. more scathingly than I. I was, of course, not well disposed to Testa, given my status as an outspoken passionate critic of Donald Trump and Testa’s role as New Jersey Chair of the 2020 Trump for President campaign. Our most significant policy difference was with regard to Critical Race Theory (CRT), which I favor and Testa opposes.
While you were distracted Murphy took away constitutional rights (Opinion)
It might as well have been in the dead of the night in a back alley. Two days before Christmas Eve when New Jerseyans are more distracted than white-tailed deer during rutting season Gov Phil Murphy signed another gun law which was designed to do a sneaky maneuvering around a United States Supreme Court decision on concealed carry.
3 more buses carrying migrants arrive in Philadelphia from Texas
A total of 15 buses have arrived from Texas in the last two months.
Proposed Constitutional Amendment In New Jersey Would Allow Volunteer Firefighters, First Aid Members To Not Pay Property Tax
A newly proposed constitutional amendment in New Jersey would authorize municipalities to provide a property tax credit to volunteer firefighters or volunteer first aid squad members, including Hatzolah members, of up to 100% for their primary residence. According to the proposed amendment, the governing body of a municipality, by ordinance,...
