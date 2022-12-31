ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latah County, ID

KXLY

How police used genealogy to find the Idaho murder suspect

MOSCOW, Idaho — There are many ways to process and find DNA matches, like when police are unable to pin down a suspect. In the University of Idaho murder investigation, police used a process called genealogy, which was also used to find the Golden State killer and a serial rapist from Pullman in a cold case from 18 years ago.
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

'No words can heal the pain': Pennsylvania State Police speaks after extradition hearing

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) held a press conference shortly after 28-year-old Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waived extradition. It's unclear exactly when he'll be transported, but a court order requires it to be within the next 10 days. According to the Moscow Police Department, no specifics will be released due to safety concerns. When he arrives, he'll go to the Latah County Jail.
MOSCOW, ID
KTVB

Moscow murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waives extradition to Idaho

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Bryan Christopher Kohberger, the suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students, has waived his extradition to Idaho in a hearing in Monroe County, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, according to WNEP. "Waiving" his extradition to Idaho means that Kohberger is not fighting the extradition...
MOSCOW, ID
KTVB

Moscow murders suspect was surveilled before arrest, Pennsylvania Police say

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police said in a Tuesday news conference that multiple windows and doors were broken to enter Bryan Kohberger's family home in Pennsylvania in the early morning hours of Dec. 30, in order to arrest him in connection to the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students near the campus on Nov. 13.
MOSCOW, ID
KTVB

What we know about Bryan Kohberger's legal process

MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho murder suspect is expected to waive his extradition hearing on Tuesday. So, what does that mean for the next steps in his legal process?. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill...
MOSCOW, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Is It Illegal to Carry a Gun In an Idaho Bar?

Fact: all citizens 18 years and older can legally posses and carry a firearm in the Great Gem State. Trigger Control: we appreciate the solid example of trigger control displayed in the photo below. Idaho + Conceal Carry. Fact: all citizens 18 years and older do not need a permit...
IDAHO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSU chancellor on Moscow murder suspect’s arrest: ‘This horrific act has shaken everyone’

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University has released a statement following the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, a suspect in the University of Idaho murders. Kohberger was a WSU graduate student who completed his first semester as a PhD student in WSU’s criminal justice program in early December. Elizabeth Chilton, chancellor of the WSU Pullman campus and WSU provost, said the...
PULLMAN, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Forest Service Announces Formation of Working Group to Address Eastern Idaho Avalanche Impacts

IDAHO - The U.S. Forest Service has announced the formation of a working group that will aim to reduce backcountry avalanche accidents in Eastern Idaho. The Sawtooth Avalanche Center (SAC), the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center (BTAC), the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center (GNFAC), the Utah Avalanche Center (UAC), and the FS National Avalanche Center (NAC), will all be part of the working group that aims to reduce backcountry avalanche accidents in Eastern Idaho.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

