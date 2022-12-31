Read full article on original website
KXLY
How police used genealogy to find the Idaho murder suspect
MOSCOW, Idaho — There are many ways to process and find DNA matches, like when police are unable to pin down a suspect. In the University of Idaho murder investigation, police used a process called genealogy, which was also used to find the Golden State killer and a serial rapist from Pullman in a cold case from 18 years ago.
Idaho murders: PA police say 'force was used' when search warrant was executed at Kohberger home
Pennsylvania police say "force was used" when law enforcement executed a search warrant in the arrest of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger on Dec. 30.
KHQ Right Now
'No words can heal the pain': Pennsylvania State Police speaks after extradition hearing
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) held a press conference shortly after 28-year-old Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waived extradition. It's unclear exactly when he'll be transported, but a court order requires it to be within the next 10 days. According to the Moscow Police Department, no specifics will be released due to safety concerns. When he arrives, he'll go to the Latah County Jail.
KTVB
Moscow murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waives extradition to Idaho
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Bryan Christopher Kohberger, the suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students, has waived his extradition to Idaho in a hearing in Monroe County, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, according to WNEP. "Waiving" his extradition to Idaho means that Kohberger is not fighting the extradition...
KTVB
Idaho murders suspect likely to be brought back to state in next couple days
Investigators haven't discussed what led them to charge Brian Kohberger. The prosecutor says more details will be unsealed after he's extradited from Pennsylvania.
Bryan Kohberger Traffic Stop Captured By Police Bodycam In Indiana: Report
Accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger had a run-in with police not once, but twice on his drive from Washington to Pennsylvania before he was officially labeled as a suspect in the four college students' murders, reports ABC 7. And one of the stops was captured by an Indiana state trooper.Indiana St…
KTVB
Moscow murders suspect was surveilled before arrest, Pennsylvania Police say
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police said in a Tuesday news conference that multiple windows and doors were broken to enter Bryan Kohberger's family home in Pennsylvania in the early morning hours of Dec. 30, in order to arrest him in connection to the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students near the campus on Nov. 13.
A former student of Bryan Kohberger discusses behavioral shift following Idaho killings
A student said, "It was just... totally stunning to hear that this guy who had been marking my papers was reportedly this horrific killer." Idaho's Moscow - The 28-year-old graduate student accused of killing four sleeping classmates at the University of Idaho is becoming well known.
Shoshone News Press
DUI Task Force: Zero alcohol related injuries or fatalities over holiday weekend
The holidays are always a time for celebration and good times. For some, good times involve partaking in an alcoholic beverage. While this on its own can mostly be harmless, it's when some decide to drink and drive that things can go from bad to worse. That’s what Idaho State...
What Happens to Idaho Kids Inside a Juvenile Detention Center?
💭 Inspired by the memory of a troubled childhood friend, I decided I wanted to know more about today's juvenile detention centers. 💗 To my pleasant surprise, Idaho's Juvenile Justice System goes to great lengths to affect positive change for its children in detention centers. 💎 The gallery...
KTVB
What we know about Bryan Kohberger's legal process
MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho murder suspect is expected to waive his extradition hearing on Tuesday. So, what does that mean for the next steps in his legal process?. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill...
Is It Illegal to Carry a Gun In an Idaho Bar?
Fact: all citizens 18 years and older can legally posses and carry a firearm in the Great Gem State. Trigger Control: we appreciate the solid example of trigger control displayed in the photo below. Idaho + Conceal Carry. Fact: all citizens 18 years and older do not need a permit...
Idaho Murder Suspect Had Been a Student of the Criminal Mind
MOSCOW, Idaho — Eleven days before four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death in a home near campus, Bryan Kohberger was sitting in a criminology class at a college just a short drive away, leaning into a conversation about forensics, DNA and other evidence prosecutors use to win convictions.
CBS News
Idaho murders suspect willing to waive extradition hearing, attorney says
The man authorities say killed four University of Idaho students in November is willing to waive his extradition hearing, his attorney told CBS News. Bryan Kohberger, 28, is set to face a judge for the hearing Tuesday. Kohberger will still have to be in front of the judge Tuesday to...
Suspect in Idaho Student Killings Asked Ex-Convicts About Their "Thoughts and Feelings" Before Committing Crime
A graduate student at Washington State University was arrested in Pennsylvania on Friday for the murder of four University of Idaho students in their off-campus home last month, according to CNN.
Family of Idaho murder suspect says they 'promote his presumption of innocence'
The family of Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, the suspect arrested in the brutal slayings of four University of Idaho students, said they are cooperating with law enforcement to "promote his presumption of innocence" in their first public statement released Sunday. The statement was released by Kohberger's counsel, Jason A. LaBar,...
Moscow, Idaho police believe suspect Kohberger acted alone, chief says
Police Chief James Fry of Moscow, Idaho said in a press interview Saturday that law enforcement believes hihg-profile murder suspect Christopher Kohberger acted alone.
WSU chancellor on Moscow murder suspect’s arrest: ‘This horrific act has shaken everyone’
PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University has released a statement following the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, a suspect in the University of Idaho murders. Kohberger was a WSU graduate student who completed his first semester as a PhD student in WSU’s criminal justice program in early December. Elizabeth Chilton, chancellor of the WSU Pullman campus and WSU provost, said the...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Forest Service Announces Formation of Working Group to Address Eastern Idaho Avalanche Impacts
IDAHO - The U.S. Forest Service has announced the formation of a working group that will aim to reduce backcountry avalanche accidents in Eastern Idaho. The Sawtooth Avalanche Center (SAC), the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center (BTAC), the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center (GNFAC), the Utah Avalanche Center (UAC), and the FS National Avalanche Center (NAC), will all be part of the working group that aims to reduce backcountry avalanche accidents in Eastern Idaho.
