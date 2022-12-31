ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Game Balls: New Faces Shine as Tennessee Downs Clemson In Orange Bowl

By Matt Ray
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JKvJE_0jzLCEkO00

Tennessee has defeated Clemson in the 89th edition of the Capital One Orange Bowl. With the contest in the record books, the Volunteer Country staff gives out their game balls to the standout players of the game.

Offense

This is a tough call. Joe Milton certainly had massive shoes to fill and he played phenomenal, but stepping out of the shadow of Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman, Squirrel White and Ramel Keyton earn this game ball. The two delivered in the biggest moments of the game and gave a positive glimpse for the Tennessee future at the position. White eclipsed the century mark and hauled in a touchdown with nine receptions, while Keyton was a steady chain-mover and managed to take the top off the defense for a 46-yard touchdown.

Defense

With Jeremy Banks out, there were plenty of questions surrounding Tennessee's defense. Aaron Beasley was willing to answer those questions early and often. He was all over the field and played his best game as a Vol tonight. Beasley had double-digit tackles, including two sacks and four tackles for loss. While Beasley's play was stellar, credit Tim Banks for designing unique pressures and keeping him in the right spot more times than not.

Special Teams

There was not a lot of fire works for Tennessee on this front. Chase McGrath finished his collegiate career steady, though. He was 4-4 on extra points and nailed a short fourth quarter field goal to all but seal Tennessee's victory.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tennessee Fan Epically Trolled Dabo Swinney This Week

A petty Tennessee football fan shipped Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney a unique gift after the Volunteers' recent Orange Bowl win over the Tigers. The fan in question sent Swinney 24 six-ounce burgers via FedEx — calling back some comments the Clemson coach made earlier this season. The troll...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Tennessee, Clemson game was the most-watched Orange Bowl since 2017

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — 2022 was the year of orange for the Tennessee Vols. From getting 11 wins this season, beating Florida, Alabama and LSU and winning the Orange Bowl, the Vols had quite the journey. Before taking on Clemson on Friday, everyone was getting prepared for the "orangiest" showdown...
CLEMSON, SC
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
643K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tennessee

Comments / 0

Community Policy