NFL World Reacts To Monday Night Football Announcement
One of the biggest Monday Night Football games in years is set to take place tomorrow evening. The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Buffalo Bills in a huge AFC showdown. It's one of the best matchups ESPN has had in a long, long time. But the Monday Night Football...
Football World Not Happy With Bowl Game Sponsor
The Outback Bowl was a staple of New Year's Day college football games. Unfortunately, it's no more. The game that used to be the Outback Bowl has kicked off on Monday afternoon. It's now the ReliaQuest Bowl, featuring Mississippi State and Illinois. Fans are missing the bowl game sponsor in...
Sporting News
College football schedule: What bowl games are on today? Times, TV channels for Jan. 2
Bowl season reaches its crescendo as the calendar flips from 2022 to 2023. The biggest and brashest sides that college football had to offer this season find themselves on a collision course with one another. It's not quite the games many of these teams wanted to take part in. From...
Mattress Mack Places Massive TCU Moneyline Bet
The furniture store chain owner is also a prolific bettor, winning $75 million on the Astros in November.
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
NFL World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Wife Video
Robert Griffin III had to sprint out of Saturday afternoon's College Football Playoff game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU. Grete Griffin, the wife of the former college football and NFL star, went into labor during the College Football Playoff semifinal contest. On Instagram, the wife of the...
Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals agreed among players and coaches to cancel the Monday Night Football game after the NFL delayed for over an hour in the decision after the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a routine hit on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the second quarter Read more... The post Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sporting News
Are Stephen Curry and Trae Young playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Warriors vs. Hawks Monday NBA game
The Warriors are hoping that they can bring the momentum from the end of 2022 into the new year. With Stephen Curry recovering from a shoulder injury, Golden State has managed to go 5-3, winning its last four games of December. Jordan Poole has picked up the scoring load in Curry's absence, most recently going off for 41 points in a 118-112 victory over Portland.
Sporting News
Colts' Jeff Saturday rips Kayvon Thibodeaux for 'tasteless' celebration after Nick Foles injury
Nick Foles suffered a season-ending rib injury in the Colts' 38-10 Week 17 loss to the Giants after taking a sack from Kayvon Thibodeaux. There was nothing clearly malicious about the play itself. Thibodeaux just landed on Foles and the veteran quarterback came up writhing in pain. But Thibodeaux's celebration...
NFL World Reacts To The New Jim Harbaugh Report
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines fell to the TCU Horned Frogs 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday. Michigan's College Football Playoff semifinal loss - their second in as many seasons - has led to speculation over Harbaugh's future with the Wolverines this Monday. It's no ...
Sporting News
Skip Bayless comes under fire for tweet after Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest: 'You’re a sad soul'
Skip Bayless found himself at the center of another controversy Monday after a tweet he sent following Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest sparked widespread backlash on social media. Hamlin collapsed during the Bills vs. Bengals game on "Monday Night Football" and had CPR administered to him on the field as...
Sporting News
Bills vs. Bengals odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 17 'Monday Night Football'
When the Bills (12-3) travel to face the Bengals (11-4) on "Monday Night Football", they will deal with another AFC powerhouse in their quest for the top playoff seed that comes with home-field advantage and the lone bye. Buffalo is No. 1 ahead of No. 2 Kansas City. Cincinnati, the...
Sporting News
Steelers playoff picture: Pittsburgh's updated AFC wild-card chances after win over Ravens
The Steelers just refuse to leave the AFC playoff picture. Pittsburgh went into Baltimore on Sunday facing potential playoff elimination and marched down the field in the final minutes of the game, scoring a go-ahead touchdown and holding on to win 16-13 against the Ravens. With the win, the Steelers stay alive in the AFC playoff picture.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Chiefs, 49ers overtake Eagles, Bills as new 1-2; Packers, Steelers, Patriots cling to life for Week 18
Week 17 in the NFL brought a few more answers to what teams will be continuing to participate in the playoffs toward Super Bowl 57 after the 2022 regular season ends next Saturday and Sunday. The calendar has turned 2023 making it feel like the playoffs are already here. Five...
Sporting News
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Bills vs. Bengals in Week 17
For the first time in their NFL careers, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow are set to face off. The Bills and Bengals are going to wrap up Week 17 with one of the most anticipated prime-time games of the year as the two Super Bowl contenders meet in Cincinnati. Allen and Burrow both find themselves in the MVP conversation with tremendous regular-season numbers.
Sporting News
Buccaneers' Tom Brady 'channeled LeBron James' with egregious flop to get officials to call penalty vs. Panthers
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were able to clinch the NFC South on Sunday via their 30-21 win over the Panthers. While Tampa Bay's second-half performance was admirable, Brady's acting job on a play in the second half was decidedly not. Brady tried to draw a cheap roughing-the-passer call after...
Look: Rose Bowl Referee Makes Huge Mistake During Coin Toss
One official in tonight's Rose Bowl is making headlines for a blown call. This one, however, didn't occur during the game - it happened before kickoff. Naming the honorary captains ahead of the game's coin toss, head referee Michael Vandervelde incorrectly introduced Arizona Senator ...
