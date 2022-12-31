ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Football World Not Happy With Bowl Game Sponsor

The Outback Bowl was a staple of New Year's Day college football games. Unfortunately, it's no more. The game that used to be the Outback Bowl has kicked off on Monday afternoon. It's now the ReliaQuest Bowl, featuring Mississippi State and Illinois. Fans are missing the bowl game sponsor in...
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Wife Video

Robert Griffin III had to sprint out of Saturday afternoon's College Football Playoff game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU. Grete Griffin, the wife of the former college football and NFL star, went into labor during the College Football Playoff semifinal contest. On Instagram, the wife of the...
The Comeback

Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals agreed among players and coaches to cancel the Monday Night Football game after the NFL delayed for over an hour in the decision after the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a routine hit on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the second quarter Read more... The post Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sporting News

Are Stephen Curry and Trae Young playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Warriors vs. Hawks Monday NBA game

The Warriors are hoping that they can bring the momentum from the end of 2022 into the new year. With Stephen Curry recovering from a shoulder injury, Golden State has managed to go 5-3, winning its last four games of December. Jordan Poole has picked up the scoring load in Curry's absence, most recently going off for 41 points in a 118-112 victory over Portland.
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The New Jim Harbaugh Report

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines fell to the TCU Horned Frogs 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday.  Michigan's College Football Playoff semifinal loss - their second in as many seasons - has led to speculation over Harbaugh's future with the Wolverines this Monday.  It's no ...
