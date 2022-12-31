Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
fox26houston.com
Southwest Airlines offering 25K in reward points to customers following massive cancellations
HOUSTON - Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan is extending 25,000 in rewards points to customers affected by the massive flight cancelations just after Christmas. In an e-mail letter to customers on Tuesday afternoon, Jordan said, "Southwest experienced a unique combination of events that started with severe weather at our busiest airports and transitioned into other operational challenges that stretched our People, processes, tools, and technology. This caused unprecedented wide-scale cancelations and ultimately impacted your trip."
CITY OF KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The last day of business for Katy's Battlehops Brewing was Sunday, November 20, and its owners now say they've not been able to find a buyer.
gcaptain.com
Port Houston Container Dwell Fee Set for February 1 Start
Port Houston is moving ahead with its container dwell fee to help clear terminals of long-dwelling containers and improve cargo fluidity. The new fee, known as the “Sustained Import Dwell Fee”, comes as Port Houston’s container terminals have experienced record cargo volumes as imports have shifted away from the West Coast to East and Gulf Coast ports.
Action 13 Renters' Rights: Houston attorney answers tenants' questions
Action 13 turned to the Texas Property Code to answer top questions from renters about insurance, lease violations, plumbing issues, amenities, and more.
getnews.info
Discover Why This Man Is The Most Sought-After Real Estate Agent In Houston
As a Peruvian Mechanical Engineer, Alberto Ortecho worked for many years overseas for different oil services companies in the Middle East. After the impacts of COVID-19, He decided to take a leap of faith and move to the United States in 2020. With his savings from working in the oil industry, he invested in learning about real estate and began investing in properties across Texas.
Houston ranked No. 1 city for the stock market in 2022 by CNBC
In a Friday interview on CNBC, Mayor Turner applauded Houston's economy and highlighted its future.
KATY, TX - (Covering Katy News) - CarSquad is opening a vast pre-owned auto dealership on 15 acres at the northwest corner of the Katy Freeway at Highway 99. Customers can buy, sell or trade pre-owned vehicles online or on the lot with experts helping them identify suitable cars.
Why Krispy Kreme is closing in Katy and elsewhere
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Krispy Kreme is closing many of its locations, the most recent in Katy, as it transitions to a new business model. The big Krispy Kreme sign above the front door at 1815 South Mason Road in Katy is gone, as is the Hot Now neon light, which hung in the front window, signaling that freshly made donuts were available. The only signage remaining is a small “closed permanently” message next to the front door and on the drive-thru window.
They’re Here! Target’s Wonderful New Shopping Carts Have Made it to Texas
Ain't nothin' worse than getting a rickety ol' buggy at Target... or Brookshire's... or H.E.B. It's the worst, especially when you don't realize it 'till after your shopping has commenced. Well, check this out, Target in Katy, TX, is rocking some super smooth new model shopping carts. Visited the new...
fox26houston.com
Massive rental home 'rager' frustrates neighbors in Houston area neighborhood
HOUSTON - A Houston-area neighborhood is cleaning up after what neighbors describe as a rental home rager. Over the New Year’s weekend, cellphone video shows crowds of people outside a home along Bankside Drive near Braeswood and South Gessner. Loud music can be heard as dozens of people stand outside the home yelling and walking on the street.
Spacious $2.6 million condo for entertaining in Houston's River Oaks
The walk-in closet measures 24-by-16 square feet-much larger than most people's bedrooms.
cw39.com
The search for the New Year’s Baby in the Greater Houston area
HOUSTON (KIAH) In a community as large as the Greater Houston Area with its dozens of hospitals and medical facilities, it can be hard to determine which baby born on New Year’s Day is the true New Year’s Baby. After receiving word from several hospital groups, it looks...
Things that happen at Waffle House:
1. You ask for a cup of hot water to soak your utensils. 2. Your bill is gonna be different EVERY time. 3. You're gonna get that all-star. 4. You want your drink in a to-go cup because we know their glasses a Lil cloudy and we know they aren't clean all the way.
Did you win? 3 $700,000 jackpot-winning Texas Lottery tickets sold near Dallas, Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, the Dallas Cowboys were able to take care of business Thursday night, ending 2023 on a high note, and some other North Texans and a Texan near Houston are boasting some serious wins of their own. The Texas Lottery reports three jackpot-winning Texas Two Step...
Click2Houston.com
Race for Houston mayor heating up ahead of summertime deadline to get on ballot
HOUSTON – It’s a new year, and by the end of 2023, the city of Houston will hold an election for a new mayor. The current mayor, Sylvester Turner, is term-limited and even though the official deadline to enter the race is still months away, several candidates have announced their intention to run with millions already raised.
fox26houston.com
HPD says 2022 homicide clearance rate best in three years
HOUSTON - Houston police says 2022 was the highest homicide clearance rate the department's had in the last three years. HPD said homicides in 2022 went down about 8% from the previous year. SUGGESTED: Houston shooting: Teen shot on Meadowglen Lane after getting home from work. As of last Friday,...
'You will not cut me out': Lina Hidalgo blasts colleagues at county ceremony
The newly reelected judge took aim at her detractors during an impromptu speech Monday night.
NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal drew praise after paying for all of the meals in The Schmooze Room, the restaurant's largest private dining area.Photo byKevin HernandezonUnsplash.
This Houston entertainer is giving away millions
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
cw39.com
How to attack fitness goals in 2023
HOUSTON (KIAH) — If you look at the trending list of new year’s resolutions, year after year, the goal of exercising more, tops the charts. We often have these lofty, ambitious goals on January 1st , but don’t have a plan to attack them. So I talked to Colby Gibson, a certified fitness professional, to help us out!
