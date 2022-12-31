ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Southwest Airlines offering 25K in reward points to customers following massive cancellations

HOUSTON - Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan is extending 25,000 in rewards points to customers affected by the massive flight cancelations just after Christmas. In an e-mail letter to customers on Tuesday afternoon, Jordan said, "Southwest experienced a unique combination of events that started with severe weather at our busiest airports and transitioned into other operational challenges that stretched our People, processes, tools, and technology. This caused unprecedented wide-scale cancelations and ultimately impacted your trip."
HOUSTON, TX
gcaptain.com

Port Houston Container Dwell Fee Set for February 1 Start

Port Houston is moving ahead with its container dwell fee to help clear terminals of long-dwelling containers and improve cargo fluidity. The new fee, known as the “Sustained Import Dwell Fee”, comes as Port Houston’s container terminals have experienced record cargo volumes as imports have shifted away from the West Coast to East and Gulf Coast ports.
HOUSTON, TX
getnews.info

Discover Why This Man Is The Most Sought-After Real Estate Agent In Houston

As a Peruvian Mechanical Engineer, Alberto Ortecho worked for many years overseas for different oil services companies in the Middle East. After the impacts of COVID-19, He decided to take a leap of faith and move to the United States in 2020. With his savings from working in the oil industry, he invested in learning about real estate and began investing in properties across Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
Covering Katy

Why Krispy Kreme is closing in Katy and elsewhere

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Krispy Kreme is closing many of its locations, the most recent in Katy, as it transitions to a new business model. The big Krispy Kreme sign above the front door at 1815 South Mason Road in Katy is gone, as is the Hot Now neon light, which hung in the front window, signaling that freshly made donuts were available. The only signage remaining is a small “closed permanently” message next to the front door and on the drive-thru window.
KATY, TX
fox26houston.com

Massive rental home 'rager' frustrates neighbors in Houston area neighborhood

HOUSTON - A Houston-area neighborhood is cleaning up after what neighbors describe as a rental home rager. Over the New Year’s weekend, cellphone video shows crowds of people outside a home along Bankside Drive near Braeswood and South Gessner. Loud music can be heard as dozens of people stand outside the home yelling and walking on the street.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

The search for the New Year’s Baby in the Greater Houston area

HOUSTON (KIAH) In a community as large as the Greater Houston Area with its dozens of hospitals and medical facilities, it can be hard to determine which baby born on New Year’s Day is the true New Year’s Baby. After receiving word from several hospital groups, it looks...
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Things that happen at Waffle House:

1. You ask for a cup of hot water to soak your utensils. 2. Your bill is gonna be different EVERY time. 3. You're gonna get that all-star. 4. You want your drink in a to-go cup because we know their glasses a Lil cloudy and we know they aren't clean all the way.
SANTA FE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Race for Houston mayor heating up ahead of summertime deadline to get on ballot

HOUSTON – It’s a new year, and by the end of 2023, the city of Houston will hold an election for a new mayor. The current mayor, Sylvester Turner, is term-limited and even though the official deadline to enter the race is still months away, several candidates have announced their intention to run with millions already raised.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

HPD says 2022 homicide clearance rate best in three years

HOUSTON - Houston police says 2022 was the highest homicide clearance rate the department's had in the last three years. HPD said homicides in 2022 went down about 8% from the previous year. SUGGESTED: Houston shooting: Teen shot on Meadowglen Lane after getting home from work. As of last Friday,...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

How to attack fitness goals in 2023

HOUSTON (KIAH) — If you look at the trending list of new year’s resolutions, year after year, the goal of exercising more, tops the charts. We often have these lofty, ambitious goals on January 1st , but don’t have a plan to attack them. So I talked to Colby Gibson, a certified fitness professional, to help us out!
HOUSTON, TX

