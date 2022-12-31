ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KULR8

Huntley Project boys roll with 61-36 win over Lodge Grass

WORDEN--Huntley Project boys' basketball is off to a hot 4-1 start this season and they were hoping to make it 5-1 when they host Lodge Grass Tuesday night. The teams were tied up early in the first quarter and went into the half with Huntley leading by a few. But...
WORDEN, MT
KULR8

Timm's triples lead Laurel girls past Fergus

LAUREL- Emma Timm knocked down eight three-pointers on Tuesday night to lead laurel past Fergus 66-42. Timm led all scorers with 29 points with her hot shooting from beyond the arc. Five of the made three-pointers came in the second quarter alone. Alyse Aby added 17 points for the Lady Locos in the winning effort.
LAUREL, MT
Highschool Basketball Pro

Laurel, January 04 High School 🏀 Game Notice

LAUREL, MT
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Which Montana City Can Paris Easily Fit Into?

Recently I traveled to Paris for the first time over the holidays. I have traveled overseas a few times, but never to Paris. As we were researching and planning our trip, my son looked up “How big is Paris in square miles?”. It is 40.7 square miles. So that got me thinking about what Montana city would be comparable in size. Missoula is 34.96 square miles, so it is a bit smaller. Billings has an area of 45.39 square miles. Much bigger than Paris.
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Music with Mary Kate Teske

Late in 2022, Travia Forte explored one of Billings' hidden gems, Kirk's Grocery. While there, we had the opportunity to listen to Billings musician, Mary Kate Teske. Check out this video of her and her band playing for the camera.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

St. Vincent welcomes first baby of 2023

BILLINGS, Mt: In the Magic City, St. Vincent Healthcare welcomed its first baby of 2023 at the hospital this morning. The baby boy, Aidoneus Strock, was born shortly before 2:30 am at Saint Vincent's Labor and Delivery Unit. Aidoneus, just as the Greek name symbolizes, was born healthy, strong, and...
BILLINGS, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised

If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Critical need for blood according to blood donation center

BILLINGS, Mont. - Vitalent, a blood collection center, said there is a critical need for blood donations right now. They said they need all blood types and platelets, especially Type "O." "Vitalent strives to have four days on hand of each blood type and we are currently not at that,"...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Gas price relief in 2023?

Drivers in Billings are enjoying continued lower prices at the pump!. GasBuddy lists the average price per gallon at most stations is $2.89 per gallon. What will the yearly national average price of gas be nationwide in 2923?. Gas prices are projected to be nearly 50 cents cheaper in 2023...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

These Two Troubled Billings Businesses Have Closed Down Forever

Over the holiday break, I've been pretty darn bored. Not having responsibilities for nearly two weeks will do that to a guy. But one thing that caught my attention was a massive Facebook thread (FYI, you need to be a member of "Billings Customer Service Watchdog" in order to see it) about two Billings Businesses that have become well-known for their issues over the years, shutting down FOREVER.
BILLINGS, MT

