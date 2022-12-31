Read full article on original website
MSUB's Taryn Shelley seeks 'special year' in sixth season with the 'Jackets
BILLINGS- After last season, Taryn Shelley had to decide whether or not she would come back to MSUB for a sixth season of college basketball. A special group that's spent nearly three years together, a group who could contend for a GNAC championship convinced the All-American to come back for one more year.
Laurel's Kaiya Graves signs to throw for Colorado Mesa women's track and field
BILLINGS — Laurel senior Kaiya Graves has signed to throw the discus, javelin and shot put at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colorado, Locomotives girls track coach Brandi Fox announced Tuesday. Graves placed third at the Class A state meet in the discus last season and was also...
Huntley Project boys roll with 61-36 win over Lodge Grass
WORDEN--Huntley Project boys' basketball is off to a hot 4-1 start this season and they were hoping to make it 5-1 when they host Lodge Grass Tuesday night. The teams were tied up early in the first quarter and went into the half with Huntley leading by a few. But...
Timm's triples lead Laurel girls past Fergus
LAUREL- Emma Timm knocked down eight three-pointers on Tuesday night to lead laurel past Fergus 66-42. Timm led all scorers with 29 points with her hot shooting from beyond the arc. Five of the made three-pointers came in the second quarter alone. Alyse Aby added 17 points for the Lady Locos in the winning effort.
Billings Senior girls golfers invited to represent Montana at PGA High School National Tournament
BILLINGS- Five Billings Senior golfers are preparing to play in the PGA High School Golf National Invitational Tournament in Texas later this summer. The five Broncs qualified after winning the AA Montana State Championship, and now get to represent the Treasure State nationally. Kenzie Walsh, Becca Washington, Lauren Mayala, Avery...
Laurel, January 04 High School 🏀 Game Notice
4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
Fog could make travel difficult from Billings east and south overnight.
Fog could make travel difficult from Billings east and south overnight. Visibility will be reduced to around a half mile at times with slick roads as moisture freezes.
Which Montana City Can Paris Easily Fit Into?
Recently I traveled to Paris for the first time over the holidays. I have traveled overseas a few times, but never to Paris. As we were researching and planning our trip, my son looked up “How big is Paris in square miles?”. It is 40.7 square miles. So that got me thinking about what Montana city would be comparable in size. Missoula is 34.96 square miles, so it is a bit smaller. Billings has an area of 45.39 square miles. Much bigger than Paris.
Montana among 27 states that raised its minimum wage Monday
According to the Montana Department of Labor, only 4.2% of the state’s workforce was making minimum wage in 2022.
Music with Mary Kate Teske
Late in 2022, Travia Forte explored one of Billings' hidden gems, Kirk's Grocery. While there, we had the opportunity to listen to Billings musician, Mary Kate Teske. Check out this video of her and her band playing for the camera.
St. Vincent welcomes first baby of 2023
BILLINGS, Mt: In the Magic City, St. Vincent Healthcare welcomed its first baby of 2023 at the hospital this morning. The baby boy, Aidoneus Strock, was born shortly before 2:30 am at Saint Vincent's Labor and Delivery Unit. Aidoneus, just as the Greek name symbolizes, was born healthy, strong, and...
Yellowstone County sheriff recounts top helicopter missions
It's like a scene from an action movie, repeated dozens of times during the past 18 months, since the county secured the 1971 military surplus chopper from California.
Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised
If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
Juvenile stabbed at Rimrock Mall in Billings
Billings Police say a juvenile male was stabbed at Rimrock Mall Friday evening during an altercation with another juvenile male.
Critical need for blood according to blood donation center
BILLINGS, Mont. - Vitalent, a blood collection center, said there is a critical need for blood donations right now. They said they need all blood types and platelets, especially Type "O." "Vitalent strives to have four days on hand of each blood type and we are currently not at that,"...
Gas price relief in 2023?
Drivers in Billings are enjoying continued lower prices at the pump!. GasBuddy lists the average price per gallon at most stations is $2.89 per gallon. What will the yearly national average price of gas be nationwide in 2923?. Gas prices are projected to be nearly 50 cents cheaper in 2023...
Victims identified in fatal crashes in Billings over New Year's weekend
Montana Highway Patrol says speed and alcohol are suspected factors in both crashes that took place over the New Year's holiday.
Structure fire kills several pets; causes hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage
BILLINGS, Mont. - A structure fire Monday morning killed several animals and caused thousands of dollars in damage to a home on Boulder Avenue, the Billings Fire Department (BFD) reports. Deputy Fire Marshall Andrew McLain says no injuries are reported, but the building was occupied by three people at the...
These Two Troubled Billings Businesses Have Closed Down Forever
Over the holiday break, I've been pretty darn bored. Not having responsibilities for nearly two weeks will do that to a guy. But one thing that caught my attention was a massive Facebook thread (FYI, you need to be a member of "Billings Customer Service Watchdog" in order to see it) about two Billings Businesses that have become well-known for their issues over the years, shutting down FOREVER.
