Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT: KPLC 7 Weather at Noon
KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 11 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7News Live at Five 5 - 5: 30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast. Updated: Jan. 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST. KPLC brings you...
KPLC TV
SOWELA Spotlight: Five-week cooking boot camp
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If one of your resolutions is to up your game in the kitchen this year, SOWELA has just the thing to help you hone your cooking skills with its 5-week cooking boot camp. Director of Workforce Operations Haley Stevens joined us this morning and explains...
kjas.com
Severe thunderstorms possible on Monday
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says there is a potential for severe weather in this region on Monday. Forecasters say some of the more intense thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, flash flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
East Texas News
Rural hospitals at risk for closure
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. To say that rural hospitals face a challenge to remain open is not an overstatement. As of 2021, 71...
'Endless fun under one roof'| Main Event's grand opening weekend set to begin January 20
BEAUMONT, Texas — City officials hoped 2023 would be filled with many new opportunities for Beaumont, and Southeast Texans can expect to enjoy one of those opportunities soon. The first 200 people in line for the Main Event grand opening will win free laser tag for a year. The...
KPLC TV
Police: Man accused of breaking into Lake Charles home, raping female
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 21-year-old man is accused of breaking into a home on W. McNeese Street and raping a female, according to authorities. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were called to a home invasion around 7:50 a.m. on Jan. 1, Sgt. Brenda Treadway said in a news release.
KPLC TV
Dietitian weighs in on healthy meal choices to start the new year
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A local dietitian provided tips for New Year’s resolutioners looking to improve their health. Whether it is a vegan, keto or standard diet, Registered Dietitian Tabitha Nicholas said the portion and amount of nutrients is key starting with the most important meal of the day, breakfast.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Who Illegally Dumped Litter Containing Tar-Like Substance
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Who Illegally Dumped Litter Containing Tar-Like Substance. Sulphur, Louisiana – On December 28, 2022, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office reported that they are trying to locate the person or persons responsible for illegally dumping litter containing a harmful tar-like substance. According to authorities, this debris was located at the north corner of Houston River road and Anthony Ferry Road, where it makes a “T” north of Sulphur, Louisiana.
KFDM-TV
Remembering a Beaumont man who dreamed of making his city better
BEAUMONT — It has been exactly one year since a Beaumont man, who dreamed of making his city better, was killed. Family and friends gathered Saturday on New Year's Eve in the 8700 block of Hillebrandt Road to remember Joshua Yates on the anniversary of his death. There was...
KPLC TV
Investigators continue work to identify Starks Jane Doe from 1997
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Who was she and what happened to her? The Calcasieu Sheriff’s Department is continuing to work to identify a Jane Doe found in the Starks area. “In 1997, we discovered a body on the side of the road,” Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory said.
KFDM-TV
Cat camps attracting attention on road leading to recreational activities in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY — Cat camps are popping up on Bailey Road in Orange County, a place that leads to recreational activities like fishing and birdwatching for many Southeast Texans. The most up-to-date count is at least 55 cats. More than likely, they were dumped. Although they were abandoned, they're...
KPLC TV
BPSO searching for suspect in residential burglary
Singer, LA (KPLC) - A suspect is wanted in connection with a residential burglary in the 13000 block of Highway 27, between Singer and Oretta, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. BPSO responded to the scene on Saturday, December 31. The suspect was spotted on surveillance entering the...
Port Arthur Police collected hundreds of items for animals in need thanks to Blanket & Bowls Drive
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Animals in need received hundreds of much-needed items in time for the arctic blast thanks to a community-wide effort that was spearheaded by Port Arthur law enforcement. During the holidays, the Port Arthur Police Officer’s Association and the Port Arthur Police Department sponsored a Blanket...
KPLC TV
Jennings man arrested on multiple counts of first-degree rape
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man was arrested on five counts of first-degree rape involving a victim under 13 years old, according to jail booking logs. William Charles Kershaw, 60, of Jennings, was arrested by Jennings police and booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail at 11:50 p.m. on Jan 1, 2023.
Two people shot while walking down street in Beaumont neighborhood
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after two people were shot in the south side of Beaumont Wednesday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Brandon Avenue and Nolan Street. Beaumont Police Officer Haley Morrow tells 12News one of the two people shot is in critical condition. The...
Beaumont man charged with murder after Friday morning 'disturbance' ends in deadly stabbing
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man is charged with murder after a disturbance led to a stabbing and ended with the death of a 41-year-old man. The deadly stabbing happened early Friday, December 30, 2022 morning. Beaumont Police responded to the 1600 block of East Lucas Drive after receiving a call about a disturbance between two men, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
KFDM-TV
First On the Run of 2023 seeks your help in finding fugitive felon
JEFFERSON COUNTY — We will continue this new year with one of our popular segments that we first introduced to you in 2021. On the Run is entering its second year. Each week, we give you the opportunity to help law enforcement catch a fugitive. We team up with...
kogt.com
Another Break In, Vehicle Stolen
For the second morning in a row, someone has broken into a business, stolen a vehicle and has been able to elude police. The call came in around 5am. Someone broke into the office of Frey’s Nursery on I-10, stole a bunch of items inside the office along with keys to one of their vehicles. The suspect then took one of their vehicles and ditched it near Cordrey and 16th Street. They then got away on foot.
Comments / 0