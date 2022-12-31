ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT: KPLC 7 Weather at Noon

KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 11 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7News Live at Five 5 - 5: 30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast. Updated: Jan. 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST. KPLC brings you...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SOWELA Spotlight: Five-week cooking boot camp

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If one of your resolutions is to up your game in the kitchen this year, SOWELA has just the thing to help you hone your cooking skills with its 5-week cooking boot camp. Director of Workforce Operations Haley Stevens joined us this morning and explains...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Severe thunderstorms possible on Monday

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says there is a potential for severe weather in this region on Monday. Forecasters say some of the more intense thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, flash flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
East Texas News

Rural hospitals at risk for closure

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. To say that rural hospitals face a challenge to remain open is not an overstatement. As of 2021, 71...
TEXAS STATE
KPLC TV

Dietitian weighs in on healthy meal choices to start the new year

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A local dietitian provided tips for New Year’s resolutioners looking to improve their health. Whether it is a vegan, keto or standard diet, Registered Dietitian Tabitha Nicholas said the portion and amount of nutrients is key starting with the most important meal of the day, breakfast.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Who Illegally Dumped Litter Containing Tar-Like Substance

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Who Illegally Dumped Litter Containing Tar-Like Substance. Sulphur, Louisiana – On December 28, 2022, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office reported that they are trying to locate the person or persons responsible for illegally dumping litter containing a harmful tar-like substance. According to authorities, this debris was located at the north corner of Houston River road and Anthony Ferry Road, where it makes a “T” north of Sulphur, Louisiana.
SULPHUR, LA
KFDM-TV

Remembering a Beaumont man who dreamed of making his city better

BEAUMONT — It has been exactly one year since a Beaumont man, who dreamed of making his city better, was killed. Family and friends gathered Saturday on New Year's Eve in the 8700 block of Hillebrandt Road to remember Joshua Yates on the anniversary of his death. There was...
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

BPSO searching for suspect in residential burglary

Singer, LA (KPLC) - A suspect is wanted in connection with a residential burglary in the 13000 block of Highway 27, between Singer and Oretta, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. BPSO responded to the scene on Saturday, December 31. The suspect was spotted on surveillance entering the...
SINGER, LA
KPLC TV

Jennings man arrested on multiple counts of first-degree rape

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man was arrested on five counts of first-degree rape involving a victim under 13 years old, according to jail booking logs. William Charles Kershaw, 60, of Jennings, was arrested by Jennings police and booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail at 11:50 p.m. on Jan 1, 2023.
JENNINGS, LA
12NewsNow

Beaumont man charged with murder after Friday morning 'disturbance' ends in deadly stabbing

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man is charged with murder after a disturbance led to a stabbing and ended with the death of a 41-year-old man. The deadly stabbing happened early Friday, December 30, 2022 morning. Beaumont Police responded to the 1600 block of East Lucas Drive after receiving a call about a disturbance between two men, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Another Break In, Vehicle Stolen

For the second morning in a row, someone has broken into a business, stolen a vehicle and has been able to elude police. The call came in around 5am. Someone broke into the office of Frey’s Nursery on I-10, stole a bunch of items inside the office along with keys to one of their vehicles. The suspect then took one of their vehicles and ditched it near Cordrey and 16th Street. They then got away on foot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy