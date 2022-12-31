Read full article on original website
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Donald Trump deejays Céline Dion tunes at Mar-A-Lago bash
Donald Trump is still Mar-a-Lago’s most sought-after DJ it seems. We exclusively reported that the former president deejayed his own Halloween party at his Palm Beach, Fla., club — by playing “The Phantom of the Opera” and 1980s hits via an iPad. Well, now we’re told that DJ Donnie T was back “working his iPad” at the club last week, a spy said, playing songs such as Céline Dion’s “Titanic” hit “My Heart Will Go On.” Trump watchers will note that the former “Celebrity Apprentice” star has been a longtime fan of the French-Canadian chanteuse: It was revealed that photos...
