High school basketball roundup: Bedford boys outlast Erie Mason for victory

TEMPERANCE — Andre Hollinger had 25 points and 14 rebounds to help the Bedford boys basketball team hold off Erie Mason 65-59 in a nonconference game on Friday.

Simon Eighmey had 14 points for Bedford, while Tommy Huss scored 12.

Xavier Wise led Erie Mason with 18 points, while Carson Brown scored 17, and Alex Langenderfer had 14 points.

The Eagles made 13 3-pointers and no free throws in the loss.





CENTRAL CATHOLIC 65, CLEVELAND HEIGHTS 63

PHOENIX — Isaiah Brenneman paced four Central Catholic players in double figures as the Irish edged Cleveland Heights in the finals of the Cactus Jam Championship.

Ty’Waun Clark added 13 points for Central Catholic (6-1), Makhi Leach had 11 points, and Michael Greenlee, Jr., scored 10.

Shemarion Hardy paced Cleveland Heights (6-3) with 20 points, Rondelle Pollard added 16 points, and Rayvelle Duncan had 12.





SWANTON 49, MAUMEE 45

Luc Borojevich hit a 3-pointer with two minutes left in overtime, and the Bulldogs made four of four from the free-throw line to win Swanton’s Bob Fisher Holiday Tournament.

Jayvon Hutchinson and Jaden Walker each had 11 points to lead Maumee.





EMMANUEL CHRISTIAN 64, SCOTT 44

Jerry Easter II scored 28 points and Jalen Brown added 19 points as Emmanuel Christian won the Warrior Classic at Lourdes University.

Easter II was named Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

Mario Peters paced Scott with 16 points.





BOWLING GREEN 55, HURON 46

SANDUSKY — The Bobcats used a 17-10 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter to get a victory over the Tigers in the Cedar Point Jingle Bell Jam Tournament.

Jabari Conway led Bowling Green (5-3) with 20 points, while Jacob Amspoker scored 15, and Brock Hastings had 14 points.

Huron dropped to 4-4.





PETTISVILLE 35, ARCHBOLD 34

PETTISVILLE, Ohio — Pettisville outscored Archbold 14-10 in the fourth quarter to come away with the narrow home win.

Cayden Jacoby led the way for Pettisville with 15 points.

Cade Brenner’s 16 points led Archbold.







SOUTHVIEW 59, CLAY 44

The Cougars ran out to a 24-21 halftime lead and went on the defeat the host Eagles in a nonconference game.

Micah Bays had 24 points to lead Southview.

Kevin Baker, Marcus Rahm, and Lucas Jeremy each scored nine to lead Clay.





FINDLAY 73, ST. MARY’S MEMORIAL 50

FINDLAY — Jake Bishop poured in 33 points to lead Findlay to a home win.

Luke Weihrauch added 16 points for the Trojans (6-2) and Will Cordonnier scored 15.

Austin Parks paced St. Mary’s Memorial (4-4) with 18 points and Evan Angstmann added 13 points.





MAUMEE VALLEY 59, VAN BUREN 56

The Hawks won the consolation game of the Bob Fisher Holiday Classic as C.J. Majors hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

He had 25 points to lead the Hawks (3-5). Amani Dickerson aided with 19 points.

Van Buren (4-6) was paced by Jackson Gregory with 17 points, Peter Harrington with 15 points, and Parker Bielharz with 12.





Girls

NORTHVIEW 45, LENAWEE CHRISTIAN 31

Maddy Greene scored 18 points and Ally Biggs added 17 points to lead Northview to a win in the Warrior Classic at Lourdes University.

Avery Sluss paced Lenawee Christian with 17 points.





SPRINGFIELD 39, WHITMER 21

At Whitmer, Gretchen Sigman scored 15 points to lead Springfield to a nonconference win.

Jada Shoup tallied eight points to pace Whitmer.





LAKE 44, BOWLING GREEN 40

MILLBURY — The Flyers edged the Bobcats in this non-league encounter. Lake (5-7) was paced by Elise Staczek with 20 points and Jessie Materni with 11.

The Bobcats (0-8) were led by Lola Thompson with 12 points.





BRYAN 60, FAIRVIEW 52

BRYAN, Ohio — Reese Grothaus had 15 points to lead a balanced attack as the Golden Bears defeated the visiting Apaches.

Ella Voigt scored 12 points for Bryan, while Kailee Thiel and Marah Smith each had 10 points.

Kelly Crites led Fairview with 15 points, while Allison Rhodes scored 14 points.