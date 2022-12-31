Arthur John Myers, 95 of Winona died Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Sauer Healthcare. Art was born September 10, 1927 in Winona to John and Frieda (Hahn) Myers. He graduated from Winona Senior High in 1945. Art served in the United States Navy as a fireman and machinist in Guam during the end of WWII. On May 20, 1950, he married Nadine Panzer at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in Winona. He began his career with the United States Postal Service working on the mail train on routes throughout the Midwest. Once the mail trains were no longer running, he began working at the La Crosse post office where he remained until his retirement. Art was an active member of St. Martin’s Lutheran Church as well as a lifetime member of the VFW.

WINONA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO