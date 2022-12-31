Read full article on original website
Prairie du Chien girls continue to roll with 57-22 win over Westby
Westby hosted Prairie du Chien for a WIAA girl's basketball matchup. Prairie du Chein got the win 57-22.
Central boys basketball soars past MVC rival Holmen
The Central boys basketball team cruised to a 78-50 win over rival Holmen on Tuesday night.
Holmen girls basketball takes down Central in OT
The Holmen girls basketball team took down Central in overtime on Tuesday night, 61-51.
Aquinas boys basketball cruises to conference win over Sparta
The Aquinas boys basketball team cruised to an 82-68 victory over Sparta on Tuesday evening.
Sarah R. Boardman
Sarah Rebecca Boardman, age 54, of De Soto, WI, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. She was born on December 8, 1968 to Glenn and Geneva (Jeannie) Hammond in Viroqua, WI. Sarah grew up in DeSoto and loved playing and later working in the apple orchard that her family owned. She was active in the Ferryville Lucky Clovers 4-H for many years. Sarah was very.
Sheri LeVere Hjelsand
Sheri LeVere (Nyen) Hjelsand, passed on January 1, 2023 in La Crosse. She was 65 years old. Her family and friends are deeply saddened by her death. Sheri was born on March 9, 1957, to Odell and Madelyn (Mitskogen) Nyen of Blair, WI. Sheri graduated with honors from Blair-Taylor High School in 1975. She attended UW-La Crosse as an undergraduate and graduated from UW-Superior with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Sheri loved to paint, read, travel, and was a woman of great faith. Her memory will be cherished.
STEVE J. RADTKE
Steve J. Radtke, 71 of La Crosse, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born on December 9, 1951, in Berlin, Wisconsin to Albin and Adeline (Dumke) Radtke and graduated from Tri-County High School in Plainfield, WI. Steve then served in the United States Navy until his discharge. Upon returning home, he attended Mid-State Technical College in Wisconsin Rapids, studying auto mechanics.
Arthur Myers
Arthur John Myers, 95 of Winona died Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Sauer Healthcare. Art was born September 10, 1927 in Winona to John and Frieda (Hahn) Myers. He graduated from Winona Senior High in 1945. Art served in the United States Navy as a fireman and machinist in Guam during the end of WWII. On May 20, 1950, he married Nadine Panzer at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in Winona. He began his career with the United States Postal Service working on the mail train on routes throughout the Midwest. Once the mail trains were no longer running, he began working at the La Crosse post office where he remained until his retirement. Art was an active member of St. Martin’s Lutheran Church as well as a lifetime member of the VFW.
Richard David “Dick” Puent
Richard David Puent (Dick), age 88, of LaCrosse passed peacefully with his wife at his side and sons Dan and Tom with him the entire day December 24, 2022 from Benedictine Manor. He was born January 18, 1934, to the late Lawrence and Anna (Anderson) Puent. Richard attended Blessed Sacrament School and graduated from Aquinas High School. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict and was stationed at Bethesda Naval Hospital Washington DC in the Plastic Surgery Ward as a Medical Corpsman. Upon discharge he attended University of Wisconsin – LaCrosse formerly known as LaCrosse State College. He met his wife Donna Louise Zellmer and they were married June 28,1958 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church LaCrosse, Wisconsin.
ALERT NIGHT: More Mixed Precipitation & Snow Showers Tonight -Bill Graul
*Minor snow accumulations (if any) in most areas (0.3″ in La Crosse, 1.2″ in Eau Claire) *Sleet and freezing rain – up to 2/10″ of ice in some areas this morning, especially parts of SE Minnesota (Lots of school delays & closings) *Rain, thunder and small...
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Monday & Tuesday are Alert Days. -Erik Dean
The following advisories are in effect. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the following counties; Rusk, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Pepin, Dunn. This advisory starts Monday at 6 PM and expires Tuesday at 6 PM. WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for the following counties; Clark, Jackson, Trempealeau, Buffalo, Wabasha,...
