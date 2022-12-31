Read full article on original website
Related
news8000.com
Prairie du Chien girls continue to roll with 57-22 win over Westby
Westby hosted Prairie du Chien for a WIAA girl’s basketball matchup. Prairie du Chein got the win 57-22. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
news8000.com
Central boys basketball soars past MVC rival Holmen
The Central boys basketball team cruised to a 78-50 win over rival Holmen on Tuesday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
news8000.com
Aquinas boys basketball cruises to conference win over Sparta
The Aquinas boys basketball team cruised to an 82-68 victory over Sparta on Tuesday evening. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
news8000.com
Sheri LeVere Hjelsand
Sheri LeVere (Nyen) Hjelsand, passed on January 1, 2023 in La Crosse. She was 65 years old. Her family and friends are deeply saddened by her death. Sheri was born on March 9, 1957, to Odell and Madelyn (Mitskogen) Nyen of Blair, WI. Sheri graduated with honors from Blair-Taylor High School in 1975. She attended UW-La Crosse as an undergraduate and graduated from UW-Superior with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Sheri loved to paint, read, travel, and was a woman of great faith. Her memory will be cherished.
news8000.com
Sarah R. Boardman
Sarah Rebecca Boardman, age 54, of De Soto, WI, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. She was born on December 8, 1968 to Glenn and Geneva (Jeannie) Hammond in Viroqua, WI. Sarah grew up in DeSoto and loved playing and later working in the apple orchard that her family owned. She was active in the Ferryville Lucky Clovers 4-H for many years. Sarah was very.
news8000.com
STEVE J. RADTKE
Steve J. Radtke, 71 of La Crosse, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born on December 9, 1951, in Berlin, Wisconsin to Albin and Adeline (Dumke) Radtke and graduated from Tri-County High School in Plainfield, WI. Steve then served in the United States Navy until his discharge. Upon returning home, he attended Mid-State Technical College in Wisconsin Rapids, studying auto mechanics.
news8000.com
Ronald O. Helstad
Ronald O. Helstad, 91 of La Crescent, MN passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on Saturday, December 31, 2022. He was born June 14, 1931, in Ettrick, WI to Emil and Esther (Ofsdahl) Helstad. Ron proudly served his country in the United States Marine...
wwisradio.com
Family Seeks Missing Tomah Woman
Please help us find a local Tomah resident. Felicia Helgeson (Wanna) is missing from the Tomah area. Last week she was in Mankato for a cultural event, however after her return to Tomah the following day, she has since been missing. It was reported her front door was left open and all her lights were on in her house. Please Contact her mother Barbara at 608-387-0623 or contact Tomah Police Department where a missing person report has been filed.
news8000.com
Wisconsin Clothing Company’s ‘Ope’ moment
KIELER, Wis. — Suddenly, Corey Kaiser can’t keep up with demand at his small clothing business in Kieler. The son of screen printers, Kaiser’s two loves are Wisconsin and clothing, so after he graduated from UW Platteville…. After graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, “I just kind...
news8000.com
Richard David “Dick” Puent
Richard David Puent (Dick), age 88, of LaCrosse passed peacefully with his wife at his side and sons Dan and Tom with him the entire day December 24, 2022 from Benedictine Manor. He was born January 18, 1934, to the late Lawrence and Anna (Anderson) Puent. Richard attended Blessed Sacrament School and graduated from Aquinas High School. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict and was stationed at Bethesda Naval Hospital Washington DC in the Plastic Surgery Ward as a Medical Corpsman. Upon discharge he attended University of Wisconsin – LaCrosse formerly known as LaCrosse State College. He met his wife Donna Louise Zellmer and they were married June 28,1958 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church LaCrosse, Wisconsin.
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023
A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow fell across southeast Minnesota overnight and has created difficult travel conditions throughout the area. Real-time road conditions are always available for you to check before heading out on our free app. Because of the inclement weather some area schools decided to...
news8000.com
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Monday & Tuesday are Alert Days. -Erik Dean
The following advisories are in effect. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the following counties; Rusk, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Pepin, Dunn. This advisory starts Monday at 6 PM and expires Tuesday at 6 PM. WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for the following counties; Clark, Jackson, Trempealeau, Buffalo, Wabasha,...
news8000.com
ALERT NIGHT: More Mixed Precipitation & Snow Showers Tonight -Bill Graul
*Minor snow accumulations (if any) in most areas (0.3″ in La Crosse, 1.2″ in Eau Claire) *Sleet and freezing rain – up to 2/10″ of ice in some areas this morning, especially parts of SE Minnesota (Lots of school delays & closings) *Rain, thunder and small...
fox9.com
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash on I-35E in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman from Rochester was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-35E in St. Paul Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol’s report said the crash occurred just before 8 p.m. on Interstate 35E at Interstate 94 in downtown St. Paul. The driver was...
“Affordable Weekend Getaways In Wisconsin”- 3 Amazing Places To Look Out For
Wisconsin is a beautiful state located in the Midwest region of the United States. It is known for its natural beauty, rich history, and cultural attractions. If you are looking for an affordable weekend getaway, Wisconsin has plenty of options to choose from. Here are three budget-friendly weekend gateways in Wisconsin.
Popular Farm in Rochester Ending 2022 With a Sad News
A Popular Farm in Southeast Minnesota Is Ending 2022 With a Sad Announcement. 2022 is ending on a sad note in Southeast Minnesota. Pauley Alpaca Company, which is located in Rochester, Minnesota, has been allowing visitors to enjoy their farm for the past 10 years. If you couldn't figure it out from their name, well, they are known for some pretty incredible alpacas. Unfortunately, 2022 is ending on a sad note for them.
Fillmore County Journal
Outpouring of support following Chatfield fire
It’s been a month since an early morning fire at a two-story apartment complex at 815 Grand Street in Chatfield. Breaking out just after midnight on November 27, the fire displaced eight families and left the building in ruin. While the initial aftermath left the residents scrambling, they say the overwhelming support from the community of Chatfield was unforgettable.
Rochester woman dies after losing control of car, crashing into median
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Rochester woman died on Friday evening in St. Paul after losing control of her car on the interstate.The State Patrol said Qushawna Pugh, 31, was traveling south on Interstate 34 East at Interstate 94,when she made a sudden lane change and lost control of her car. The car collided with a median wall.Pugh was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Wisconsin should be put on your list of places to eat.
wizmnews.com
La Crosse homicide case still in limbo, 4 years after stabbing in taxi
Four years after a fatal stabbing in a La Crosse taxi, the homicide case still has not gone to trial. On January 2nd of 2019, 42-year-old Virgil Stewart died after being stabbed, reportedly during an argument inside a cab on 7th Street. The suspect in Stewart’s murder, Anquin St. Junious, entered a not guilty plea in March of 2019.
Comments / 0